Kenworth receives order for zero emissions T680E battery electric vehicle from Knight-Swift Transportation

Kenworth announced today that Knight-Swift Transportation has ordered a zero emissions Kenworth T680E battery electric vehicle.

“This is an important milestone for Kenworth and Knight-Swift Transportation. Kenworth is ‘Driving to Zero Emissions™’ by offering battery electric vehicles that will help fleets move toward their sustainability program goals,” said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president.

“The new Kenworth T680E day cab will provide valuable data from real-world drayage service at Knight Port Services in Southern California over the next three years. We expect the T680E to reduce emissions and be cost-effective,” said Dave Williams, Knight-Swift Transportation senior vice president of equipment and government relations. “Our ambitious long-term objective is to reduce carbon emissions generated by our fleet by 50 percent by 2035.”

“We value our long-time relationship with Knight-Swift Transportation and the company’s purchase of Kenworth T680 76-inch sleepers and day cabs over the years. It’s exciting to receive this order for the new Kenworth T680E battery electric vehicle,” said Don Blake, new and used truck sales manager at Inland Kenworth – Phoenix.

The company’s T680E will be operated under a 3-year lease through PACCAR Financial.

Designed for pickup and delivery, regional haul and drayage applications, the T680E is available as a day cab as either a tractor or straight truck in a 6×4 axle configuration. The new model is offered in 54,000 lb. and 82,000 lb. gross vehicle weight ratings (GVWR).

The Kenworth T680E is equipped with 536 hp continuous power and up to 670 hp peak power and 1,623 lb-ft of torque and has a top speed of 70 mph. The zero emissions vehicle has an estimated operating range of 150 miles, depending on application. The T680E uses the industry standard SAE CCS1 charge port and can be fully charged in approximately three hours. Kenworth’s Class 8 battery electric vehicle features Meritor’s Blue Horizon 14Xe™ tandem electric powertrain with smooth shifting and operation.

In addition to the T680E, the current comprehensive Kenworth “Driving to Zero Emissions™” program features the medium duty Kenworth K270E and K370E battery electric vehicles, which also are available for order. Kenworth battery electric vehicles are designed for local pickup and delivery, drayage, and short regional haul applications.

SOURCE: Kenworth