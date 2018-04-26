Why Karma obsesses over achieving 100% customer satisfaction

We have a focused objective at Karma Automotive: every single person who purchases a Karma Revero must be 100% satisfied.

The foundation of a luxury automotive company is its reputation – and we know our reputation must be earned. In order ensure that each and every one of our customers love their car, we knew we had to invest the time and resources that no other manufacturer would. We will produce very few examples of our first car, build them to the highest possible standard and back them up with world-class customer service. When we do that right, our customers will share their experience with others, laying a strong foundation on which Karma can build for years to come.

So how do we achieve this?

The first step is simple in concept but extremely difficult in execution: build a high-quality automobile. Our manufacturing plant’s proximity to our headquarters allows our teams to address continuous improvement and production issues with an efficiency that would otherwise be impossible. We benchmark quality and in our pursuit of excellence, we can confidently say we have surpassed the quality standards of many other luxury manufacturers.

Even cars built to the highest possible standards can face issues. To achieve 100% satisfaction, we needed a solution in case an incident occurs. This is why, from the start, the Revero was designed as a ‘connected car.’

The Karma Revero streams data back to Karma HQ. Every morning, a corps of Karma executives and engineers meet to discuss the health of the entire fleet. If a Revero experiences anything so much as an improperly-tightened gas cap, Karma is ready to respond. This system allows us to address a vehicle issue in some cases before an owner even notices.

Exclusivity, technology and communication. These are the tools that will allow us to deliver on our promise, and earn our reputation

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.