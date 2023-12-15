Jonathan Pertchik joins Nikola Board of Directors

Former TravelCenters of America CEO and Managing Director strengthens Nikola’s leadership team

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Pertchik, a seasoned executive, to its Board of Directors. With over two decades of transformational leadership, Pertchik served as the CEO and Managing Director of TravelCenters of America (TA) and has demonstrated success in various capacities in real estate, investment groups and in startup environments.

“It’s an honor to welcome Jon to Nikola’s Board of Directors. His wealth of experience in finance and customer service will be a tremendous asset as we venture into 2024,” said Steve Shindler, Chairman of Nikola’s Board of Directors. “We look forward to leveraging his insights, acumen and industry relationships as we introduce our hydrogen fuel cell electric truck to the marketplace and support our customers.”

During Pertchik’s most recent role at TA, he executed a company-wide transformation that culminated in a sale of the company at nearly 10 times the first-day share price. Part of that transformation was a sustainable energy program, eTA, that was championed by Pertchik and played a significant role in the successful sale.

Before his time at TA, Pertchik led major transformations at several other companies, including WCI Communities, ST Residential and Intown Suites. He navigated these changes for companies owned or controlled by notable investor groups, such as Starwood Capital Group, TPG, Carl Icahn, Richard LeFrak and Perry Capital. Additionally, Pertchik has served as a director for successful startups and larger public companies, including AV Homes.

“I’m thrilled to join Nikola’s Board of Directors and be a part of a mission-driven team,” said Pertchik. “I’m eager to contribute to the company’s journey as it continues to develop zero-emissions vehicle and infrastructure solutions and pioneer cutting-edge technology.”

Pertchik holds a B.A. from Rutgers University, a J.D. from the District of Columbia School of Law, and an L.L.M. in International Finance Law from the Georgetown University Law Center.

SOURCE: Nikola