John Vesco appointed to Nikola Board of Directors

More than 30 years of transportation and supply chain expertise joins Nikola’s leadership

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, today announced the appointment of John Vesco, a seasoned multi-modal transportation expert, to its Board of Directors. With a career spanning more than three decades, Vesco’s extensive executive leadership within prominent transportation and supply chain organizations, including Hub Group and Schneider, underscores his qualifications to contribute significantly to Nikola’s strategic growth initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome John Vesco to Nikola’s Board of Directors. With his wide-ranging expertise in creating strategic customer relationships, asset management and navigating complex supply chain models, John brings a wealth of knowledge that I am confident will enrich our vision moving forward,” said Steve Shindler, chairman of Nikola’s Board of Directors. “We look forward to leveraging his insights as we execute our business plan.”

Vesco has continued to be actively involved in the logistics industry through consultancy with organizations developing emerging technologies as well as accessing portfolios for mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, Vesco shares his experience through the role of adjunct professor at Concordia and most recently Aurora University teaching courses in supply chain, leadership and operations management.

“I am pleased and honored to join Nikola’s distinguished Board of Directors, as their commitment to revolutionizing transportation and energy aligns with my own passion for sustainability and innovation,” said Vesco. “I am impressed with their dedication to manufacturing an industry-leading Class 8 semi-truck consistent with my career-long devotion to safety in the industry. Together we will continue to pave the way for a more sustainable and efficient path forward in the transportation industry.”

A graduate of Walsh University in Finance and Business Administration, Vesco went on to complete a master’s in business administration from Silver Lake College.

SOURCE: Nikola