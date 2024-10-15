JLR strengthens executive leadership team with appointments for next phase of its Reimagine transformation

As the pace of change in automotive gathers speed, JLR is pleased to announce new appointments to its Executive Leadership Team to support the next phase of its development and transformation

As the pace of change in automotive gathers speed, JLR is pleased to announce new appointments to its Executive Leadership Team to support the next phase of its development and transformation.

With effect from 21 October 2024, Steve Marsh is appointed Executive Director, Vehicle Programmes, reporting to JLR Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Adrian Mardell. Steve is a highly regarded and experienced global leader and currently Director, Global Manufacturing Operations, JLR.

In an automotive career of 36 years, Steve joined JLR in April 2022 from Nissan where he was SVP, Manufacturing and Supply Chain. Since joining JLR, Steve has overseen an intensive period of transformation across the business’s global manufacturing footprint as JLR readies for electric vehicle production.

The transformation of JLR to a global modern luxury automotive manufacturer is well underway and delivering our next generation vehicles to the highest standard – across all touch points – is critical to our ongoing success. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead JLR’s global Vehicle Programmes teams at this once‑in‑a‑generation moment of powertrain and industrial change.

STEVE MARSH

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, VEHICLE PROGRAMMES

Swarna Ramanathan is appointed Chief Strategy Officer, reporting to JLR CEO, Adrian Mardell. As Chief Strategy Officer, Swarna will lead JLR’s Strategy Creation, Innovation, Strategic Foresights, Alliances & Collaborations and Product & Customer Experience Strategy teams.

An MBA‑graduate and mechanical engineer, Swarna has 20 years’ growth strategy development and implementation experience, working across the automotive, consumer and energy sectors. Swarna joins JLR from McKinsey & Company where she is a Partner and leader in McKinsey’s Centre for Future Mobility.

As an experienced and passionate advocate for the automotive, consumer and energy sectors, and a long‑term follower of JLR, I am thrilled to be appointed Chief Strategy Officer, JLR, at an important moment in JLR’s transformation to be a global modern luxury automotive leader. I look forward to playing a leading role in the evolution of the business’s Reimagine strategy for continued success.

SWARNA RAMANATHAN

CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

With Swarna Ramanathan’s appointment, Andrea Debbane, who joined JLR’s Executive Leadership Team in August 2024, will continue in her role as Chief Sustainability Officer, relinquishing her interim responsibilities for Strategy, and reporting to JLR CEO, Adrian Mardell.

To ensure the effective implementation of its strategy, JLR also announces the appointment of John Beswick to the new role of Chief Transformation and Performance Officer, reporting to JLR CEO, Adrian Mardell.

John joins JLR from Great Ormond Street Hospital where he is Chief Financial Officer. Prior to this, John spent two decades at BT Group in transformational change and finance leadership roles, having started his career as a chartered engineer in the semiconductor manufacturing industry.

I am delighted to be joining JLR as Chief Transformation and Performance Officer. Working alongside other members of the Executive Leadership Team and colleagues across JLR, my priority will be to lead the implementation of JLR’s strategy throughout the organisation, through seamless team alignment and collaboration.

JOHN BESWICK

CHIEF TRANSFORMATION AND PERFORMANCE OFFICER

Both Swarna Ramanathan and John Beswick’s appointments take effect from 04 November 2024.

The transformation of the automotive sector is the greatest change in our industry in a century. Ensuring we have the right leaders, with the qualities and experience to deliver our modern luxury vision in the near‑, medium‑ and long‑term will ensure JLR’s future health and prosperity. I offer my warmest congratulations to Steve, Swarna and John on their appointments.

ADRIAN MARDELL

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

SOURCE: JLR