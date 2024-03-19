JLR ramps up recruitment with 250 new electrification jobs

JLR is now recruiting 250 electrification engineering roles at its Gaydon and Whitley facilities to support the development of its next generation electric vehicles

JLR has today announced it is recruiting 250 electrification engineers to work at its Gaydon and Whitley facilities. The roles will further propel the development of JLR’s next generation pure electric vehicles launching by 2030 under its Reimagine strategy.

Within the 250 new roles, the luxury car manufacturer is specifically recruiting over 40 battery engineering roles, working across disciplines including advanced energy storage systems, battery cell design, and cell stack assemblies, as well as hardware and software essential to battery and electrical systems. These roles will be dedicated to JLR’s next generation vehicle architectures.

These additional roles will strengthen JLR’s core competencies in battery cell chemistry, design and systems, reinforcing a modern BEV value chain covering Agratas’ Somerset gigafactory which will supply cells to JLR as the main anchor customer.

The remaining roles span specialisms in propulsion, including propulsion software, calibration and controls, HV system integration, electrical system component design and more. Aspects of the roles will also focus on improving fast charging experiences for JLR clients.

All 250 roles are now live and accepting applications online for global candidates with the relevant skills.

The roles will be based at JLR’s Gaydon Engineering Centre and the company’s £250m Future Energy Lab in Whitley, Coventry, where JLR develops and tests batteries and Electric Drive Units (EDUs). This facility enables JLR to rapidly test electric vehicles in extreme-weather climate chambers, reducing emissions associated with sending fleets of prototypes around the world.

The realisation of our Reimagine strategy is dependent on our investment in people and technology. As we continue to invest in our facilities, we are now seeking very talented people to help us develop advancements in propulsion technology that will underpin our next generation modern luxury vehicles.’ Thomas Mueller, JLR Executive Director of Product Engineering

We are ramping up our work, converting cutting-edge science into battery propulsion systems that offer our clients unique driving and charging experiences, expected of modern luxury vehicles. This is an exciting opportunity for battery chemistry experts to help define the next generation of electrical powertrains. Freddy Gunnarsson, JLR Cell Design Manager

SOURCE: JLR