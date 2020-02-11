Jaguar Land Rover on tour to mark two years of carbon neutral operations

Jaguar Land Rover has completed a zero emissions tour of its UK manufacturing and product development facilities to celebrate its operations being certified as carbon neutral for the second consecutive year.

An all-electric Jaguar I-PACE completed a zero emissions tour from Gaydon to Halewood, visiting the company’s Whitley headquarters, the home of Land Rover in Solihull, the newly- electrified Castle Bromwich manufacturing facility in Birmingham and the Engine Manufacturing Centre (EMC) in Wolverhampton.

The Carbon Trust re-certification is part of Jaguar Land Rover’s journey to Destination Zero, after it was originally achieved two years ahead of a commitment to operate carbon neutral UK manufacturing by 2020, highlighting Jaguar Land Rover’s pledge to zero emissions and its ambition to make societies safer and healthier, and the environment cleaner.

The journey began after the Jaguar I-PACE was charged at Gaydon using one of 166 smart chargers powered by solar panels fitted to the new Advanced Product Creation Centre. With a 292-mile range, the Jaguar I-PACE comfortably completed the entire 142 mile route on one charge.

Jaguar Land Rover was certified on 31 January 2020 for the second consecutive year by the Carbon Trust, confirming business operations have met the internationally recognised PAS 2060 standard* for carbon neutrality between April 2018 and March 2019 across its vehicle manufacturing assembly operations and product development sites. Together, these sites represent 77% of Jaguar Land Rover’s global vehicle production.

SOURCE: Jaguar Land Rover