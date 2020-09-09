Jaguar and Land Rover partner with World EV Day

Jaguar and Land Rover are partners of World EV Day. The event celebrates and promotes electric mobility worldwide and connects stakeholders from across the industry with consumers to showcase the benefits of electrification and to encourage debate on a more sustainable future.

The automotive brands are working together to deliver Destination Zero, a mission to create a more sustainable future with zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion. Delivered through engineering and design creativity, customer-first culture and a readiness to be strategically bold, this vision is already a reality.

One critical contribution to delivery of Destination Zero is the electrification of the brands’ respective product portfolios. Jaguar was the world’s first manufacturer to introduce a premium all-electric SUV with the I-PACE and continues to be at the forefront of electrification innovation through its involvement in the FIA Formula E championship. Land Rover now offers four segment-leading plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in its stable from the Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e premium compact SUV and the new Land Rover Defender P400e through to its flagship Range Rover P400e.

Our vision is a world of sustainable, smart mobility: Destination Zero – zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion. World EV Day gives us an ideal opportunity to share that vision with people around the globe and encourage them to go electric.

Both the Jaguar and Land Rover brands offer customers a compelling range of electrified products from PHEVs like the Range Rover Evoque to full electric models like the Jaguar I-PACE, and excitingly there are more to come. STEFAN BERGER

DIRECTOR OF ELECTRIFICATION, JAGUAR LAND ROVER

SOURCE: Jaguar Land Rover