JAC T9 pickup receives five-star safety rating from Australia’s ANCAP

Recently, ANCAP SAFETY, an independent automotive safety organisation in Australia, has awarded a five-star safety rating to JAC’s new JAC T9 double cab pickup truck.

Australia’s ANCAP safety rating is internationally renowned for its rigour and authority. It not only tests the passive safety performance of the vehicle, but also comprehensively evaluates the vehicle’s active safety technology, pedestrian protection capability and child occupant safety. The JAC T9 pickup truck scored full marks in this test and evaluation in terms of body structure, active safety configuration, and passive safety configuration test.

Carla Hoorweg, Chief Executive Officer of ANCAP, said, “JAC is committed to bringing a high level of safety performance to the Australian market with the T9 and is to be commended for achieving such a strong result for its first product.”

JAC said that the five-star rating is an authoritative certification of JAC’s technology research and development, quality management, and manufacturing. Behind the five-star safety honour is JAC’s dedication and persistence for countless days and nights. JAC will continue to adhere to the core concept of “quality-oriented”, and will continue to surpass itself to create more safe, reliable and high-quality cars for consumers.

SOURCE: JAC Motors