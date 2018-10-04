iVendi Technology added to Vauxhall web site with new budget search tool

A new search tool has been added to the core Vauxhall web site, using iVendi technology to help customers find the right car for their budget.

A search function allows users to set a deposit value, term, mileage and monthly payment that they can afford then, within the website, the iVendi engine returns all new Vauxhalls that fall within those ranges.

Customers can then drill down into the illustrative finance examples for Vauxhall personal contract purchase or conditional sale offer for models in which they are interested and opt to continue the sale with the Vauxhall dealer of their choice.

This is iVendi’s second major project with Vauxhall. Last month, it helped Network Q to become the largest approved used car scheme to offer online motor finance.

A process allowing online customers to look at a range of Vauxhall Finance products, calculate figures that meet their needs, and then apply online, was added to the central Network Q site covering more than 300 individual dealer locations.

Richard Tavernor, chief operating officer at iVendi, added: “Our research shows that the single most important element of the online retail process is stressing the affordability of a car, so the budget search function is very important.

“It allows potential customers to set a budget with which they are comfortable and then see what Vauxhall has to offer. We would expect this to have a direct impact on new car sales made with the assistance of the web site.”

Jonny Evans, digital user experience and e-commerce manager at Vauxhall, said: “We are pleased to be working with iVendi again. Connecting customers to dealers through our web site is an important part of our sales process, and the new budget search is an important element of this.”

The tool can be found at vauxhall.co.uk/offers/finance-tools/finance-calculator-budget.html.

With offices in Manchester and Colwyn Bay, and more than 7,000 connected dealers across the UK, iVendi is UK market leader in online motor finance technology.

SOURCE: iVendi Technology