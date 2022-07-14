IVECO to supply Hegelmann Group with a further 150 IVECO S-WAY LNG and 10 IVECO S-WAY CNG tractor units

​With a view to achieving sustainability in its long-distance haulage operations, the Hegelmann Group has placed an order for 150 IVECO S-WAY LNG and 10 IVECO S-WAY CNG tractor units.

​With a view to achieving sustainability in its long-distance haulage operations, the Hegelmann Group has placed an order for 150 IVECO S-WAY LNG and 10 IVECO S-WAY CNG tractor units. These trucks will extend its green fleet, which already operates 20 LNG-powered IVECO trucks enabling the company to achieve significant reductions in CO2 emissions over the last few years. This sustainable performance has led the Hegelmann Group to invest again in the advanced LNG/CNG technology of the European market leader. In fact, a virtually carbon-neutral operation on a well-to-wheel is already possible today with the IVECO S-WAY LNG/CNG when running on Biomethane.

John Venstra, IVECO Head of Key Accounts stated “The Hegelmann Group has experienced directly in their operations how the IVECO S-WAY LNG trucks provide a viable solution for sustainable transport – so much so that, after their initial 20 units, they have now significantly extended their natural gas-powered fleet with this new order. We are proud to support their efforts towards decarbonizing transport – a commitment that we at IVECO share and has led us to pioneer natural gas technology for over 25 years.”

A fleet of 150 IVECO S-WAY LNG and 10 S-WAY CNG tractor units

The IVECO S-WAY LNG/CNG vehicles on order are 4×2 standard tractor units featuring an ample Active Space cab with a high roof line. They are powered by a 460 hp Cursor 13 natural gas engine that complies with the Euro VI Step E emission standards. The LNG trucks come with two 540-litre LNG tanks, fitted on each side of the vehicle, providing a total capacity of at least 390 kg of liquid Bio-LNG, for a range of up to 1,600 kilometres, depending on the deployment scenario. The CNG trucks feature four gas tanks, each with a gravimetric filling volume totalling 160 kg, fitted on the left and right sides, enabling a range of up to 670 kilometres. Using Biomethane, this not only allows the Hegelmann Group to significantly reduce its nitrogen dioxide and soot emissions, but also its CO2 emissions by up to 95 percent compared with a diesel truck – and can even achieve a negative carbon footprint when the biomethane is generated from animal waste. In addition to the low consumption, the Hegelmann Group was impressed by the reduced noise of the natural gas engine on the IVECO S-WAY LNG/CNG vehicles. The natural gas engine is up to 50 percent quieter than comparable diesel units, which makes it ideal for use in restricted-traffic zones and for nighttime deliveries. Another advantage is that these gas-powered IVECO vehicles can also operate in “eco zones” – for example, they are not subject to the nighttime driving ban for trucks on the Inn Valley Motorway (A12).

Hegelmann Group custom equipment

As requested by the Hegelmann Group, the new IVECO S-WAY LNG tractor units are equipped with a variety of custom options aimed at simplifying the day-to-day life of drivers. Cab roof insulation, a fully automatic air conditioning system and an auxiliary heating system, the luxury driver’s seats with lumbar support and a three-level heating function provide a pleasant environment inside the cab. A premium refrigerator with freezer compartment, including a thermally insulated storage box, as well as two additional USB ports and a 230V power socket make the interior even more functional. A sunblind on the side windows, DAB+ radio, large luggage compartments, and a wide, comfortable one-piece bed contribute to excellent comfort in the cab. The custom equipment also includes a tyre pressure monitoring system, an axle load display, LED headlights and much more.

Andreas Schmidt, CSO Hegelmann Group/CEO Hegelmann Germany stated ”In the current situation of exploding LNG prices, the decision was not easy, but we have consciously decided to offer sustainable transports in the long term.”

SOURCE: Iveco