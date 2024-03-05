Iveco S-Way wins coveted iF Design Award 2024

The new Iveco S-Way MY24 won over the prestigious award jury with its dynamic exterior enhancements and ergonomic interior restyling that keep the driver as the focus

The Iveco S-Way MY24 has won the coveted iF Design Award 2024 in the highly competitive Product Design Automobiles/Vehicles category.

iF International Forum Design GmbH was founded in Germany in 1953, making it the world’s oldest independent design organisation. Hosting one of the largest and most important design competitions in the world, its awards are aimed at rewarding excellence in design and innovation in all disciplines.

An independent jury of 132 international design experts named the Iveco S-Way the winner after competing with over 11,000 entries from 72 countries, each hoping to receive this prestigious seal of quality.

The reprofiled exterior design and the brand-new interior dashboard are the focal points of the award- winning Iveco S-Way project, designed and developed following Iveco’s strong focus on the driver experience.

The exterior grille, an instantly recognisable premium feature of this flagship truck, is formed from multiple elements that allow for a wide variety of customisation options. Alongside the new Iveco logo – available in chrome or gunmetal matt – the grille itself can be ordered in eight different styles and colour options including glossy finishes, metallic elements, or even body-coloured choices.

The all-new customisable dashboard was born of a deep UX research study and is divided into three segments, differentiated by materials and colours. A hi-tech and professional driving zone maximises the pleasure of driving, a welcoming and fluidly designed passenger space wraps around occupants for an enveloping lounge- like effect, while additional central storage boosts practicality.

Significant interior upgrades include impressive “car-like” ergonomics with the introduction of an improved seating position, a smaller, more vertical steering wheel, and much wider steering wheel adjustment.

The new S-Way, the on-road heavy-duty leader of the MY24 Iveco Way Range, not only boasts an eye-catching design, but also new advanced features such as the powerful yet efficient new xCursor 13 engine, improved aerodynamics, state-of-the-art GPS predictive driving, and even greater comfort levels. The new features and services have been developed to improve business productivity and make the driver’s life on board more comfortable, safe, and connected, all of which make this the most capable Iveco Way-Range to date.

Marco Armigliato, Head of Industrial Design, Iveco Group, commented: “We are very proud that the new Iveco S-Way has been awarded the iF Design Award. We feel that this truck is the most impressive Iveco S-Way in the model’s history, fusing strong aesthetics with impressive ergonomics. With even more customisation options available than ever before, customers can inject their own personality to this highly capable vehicle.”​

SOURCE: Iveco