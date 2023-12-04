Iveco Bus wins major tender to supply electric buses to QBUZZ in the Netherlands

Iveco Bus, the urban, intercity and tourist bus brand of Iveco Group N.V., has won a significant tender to supply 140 electric buses to QBUZZ, the public transport operator in the Zuid-Holland Noord (ZHN) concession area in the Netherlands

Iveco Bus, the urban, intercity and tourist bus brand of Iveco Group N.V., has won a significant tender to supply 140 electric buses to QBUZZ, the public transport operator in the Zuid-Holland Noord (ZHN) concession area in the Netherlands.

Starting from December 2024, QBUZZ will operate 102 CROSSWAY Low Entry ELEC buses and 38 E-WAY units measuring 10.7 and 12 metres. These new vehicles will expand the existing fleet of electric articulated buses already supplied by Iveco Bus and currently in operation by QBUZZ in the Groningen-Drenthe region and Utrecht. Designed to meet all the challenges of urban transport, the electric solutions offered by Iveco Bus contribute to improved air quality and reduced noise levels in cities.

Domenico Nucera, President, Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group, commented on the announcement: “As cities advance their sustainable public transport offering, we are proud to play a key role in the transition. This new contract with QBUZZ is an exciting next step on our shared path towards reducing the environmental impact of public transport in the Netherlands and meeting the changing needs of passengers. We are pleased to continue partnering with QBUZZ to make the planet even cleaner and safer.”

Gerrit Spijksma, CEO, QBUZZ, stated: “In addition to our good experiences with Iveco Bus, the company came out with the best combination between price and quality and that was the deciding factor for us.”

SOURCE: Iveco