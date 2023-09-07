Iveco Bus ‘drives the road of change’ at Busworld 2023 and unveils its latest innovations to lead the zero-emission journey

Iveco Bus will unveil its vision of carbon-free mobility and will showcase its complete sustainable and zero-emission product offer integrated with a comprehensive range of advanced services

Iveco Bus, leader in European people transport, will be present at the 20th edition of Busworld Europe, which will be held in Brussels, Belgium, from 7th to 12th October. The most important trade exhibition dedicated to the collective passenger transport sector in Europe is the perfect platform for the brand to showcase its zero-emission offering on its stand and further alternative-drive models in an outdoor display: 11 vehicles representative of its full line covering every mission – from urban, intercity and excursion buses to minibuses.

The Iveco Bus stand, located in hall 4, is dedicated to emission-free mobility. The brand will exhibit its extensive offering of full electric vehicles available on the market today: a full electromobility range capable of meeting the requirements of every mission, from city and intercity to minibuses. The display will include the e-DAILY minibus and chassis, E-WAY New Generation, STREETWAY ELEC and CROSSWAY LE ELEC. All these vehicles feature the latest NMC battery technology industrialised specifically by FPT Industrial, the powertrain brand of Iveco Group.

The Iveco Bus carbon-free range will be extended with a newcomer dedicated to city missions which will be unveiled in a world premiere in Brussels.

At Busworld, Iveco Bus will show how its vehicles are integrating the new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems – ADAS compliant with the European General Safety Regulation that will come into force in July 2024.

Visitors to the Iveco Bus stand will also discover the brand-new styling, which will be unveiled at the exhibition on all vehicles on display.

The Iveco Bus stand will also host dedicated Service corners:

Energy Mobility Solutions, the brand’s new dedicated services to support customers in transitioning their fleet to full electric: custom-configured electric buses together with batteries, chargers and infrastructure to optimise every electromobility project in its entirety.

IVECO ON, the brand’s extensive connectivity services offer designed to cover every area of customer operations: from effective management of the electric fleet to optimise its energy consumption and performance, to enhancing the operator’s life in the management of their fleet.

In the outdoor area, six Iveco Bus alternative-drive models – full electric, natural gas and biomethane, hybrid – compliant with energy transition requirements will also be available for static presentations and test drives: the E-WAY 9.5m and 12m, URBANWAY CNG Hybrid 18m, CROSSWAY Low Entry CNG Hybrid, CROSSWAY and EVADYS.

Visitors to the exhibition will discover a leader in people mobility that is spearheading the transition to zero-emissions with a clear vision, innovative mindset and advanced technological know-how. Iveco Bus leads the way with a full line of sustainable solutions covering every mission, integrated with innovative expert services to drive the energy transition with confidence.

