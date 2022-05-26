IVECO and Alpega Group partner on decarbonisation services on their path towards a zero-emission transportation ecosystem

The two companies will continue to work together to enhance zero-emission transport by extending their agreement that offers special promotional access to Teleroute and Wtransnet for IVECO clients in Spain and Italy

Road freight transport is working towards a new future that pays more attention to sustainability. In the face of this new approach, all players in the sector are looking for solutions to achieve a zero-emission scenario in the medium term.

Such decarbonization objectives are pursued by Teleroute and Wtransnet, part of the Alpega Group (https://www.alpegagroup.com/) whose customer base comprises the largest transport community in Europe, with more than 85,000 professionals connected in real-time to optimise routes and improve business margins.

With Alpega and IVECO sharing identical values, the Italian manufacturer has chosen the leading global software services company as a strategic eco-mobility partner. They will join IVECO’s cluster of partners that tackle energy services and ecosystems powering zero-emission and electric transportation, and advancing sustainable technology and solutions.

The two companies will join forces on the 2030 Agenda, increasing their focus on sustainability and reducing cost pressures while promoting the development and use of electric vehicles, and creating a more environmentally friendly future. Digitalisation and the development of intelligent systems, such as those already provided by Alpega, will play a key role in their partnership.

This partnership extends the collaboration agreement signed in 2021, whereby Alpega offers IVECO customers in Italy and Spain promotional access to its freight exchanges, Teleroute (https://teleroute.com/) and Wtransnet (https://www.wtransnet.com/). The aim is to provide transport companies the ability of managing their trucks more efficiently to reduce empty kilometres while improving their carbon footprint.

Fabrice Douteaud, General Manager Freight Exchange at Alpega Group, commented: “IVECO’s decision to choose us as a strategic partner highlights our commitment to achieving a sustainable and efficient road freight transport ecosystem. Both companies have made a firm commitment to reducing their customers’ carbon footprint and thanks to this initiative will be able to make further progress towards achieving the goal of zero emissions.”

Fabrizio Conicella, Head of Digital and Advanced Technologies at IVECO stated: “This partnership with Alpega, which fits within Iveco Group’s ESG strategy, confirms IVECO’s resolution to provide transport companies with digital services specifically designed to increase vehicle productivity, whilst reducing fuel consumption and improving business sustainability.”

SOURCE: IVECO