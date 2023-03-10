Isuzu: Organizational reforms/changes in duties and personnel changes of executive officers

Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa; Masanori Katayama, President and Representative Director; hereafter the Company) announces the following organizational changes, promotions and job changes and personnel changes effective April 1.
Aim
Changes will be made to the board structure and organizational structure with the aim of accelerating the development of carbon-neutral products and using them as a point of origin for the upcoming HR reform, which will make the mission and scope of each position more easily understood in the global context.
Key points of organizational reform
Changes to the Executive Officers
- 1CEO (Chief Executive Officer), COO (Chief Operating Officer) are appointed to improve the entire area of technology, products, human resources development, corporate governance and among other things, as well as to formulate long-term management strategies and reform the HR system.
EVP (Executive Vice President), SVP (Senior Vice President) and VP (Vice President) replace Division Executive, Deputy Division Executive, Associate Division Executive and Executive
CEO: Responsible for the management of the company and decide the management policy and transformation strategies.
COO: Supervise the business execution of the company in accordance with the policies set forth by CEO.
EVP/SVP: Pursue the mission of leading change from management perspectives and address strategic challenges in areas of responsibility
VP: As a leader of business execution, address business challenges arising from the areas and departments in charge
- 2To accelerate a final-year ramp-up for the new HR system, the position of HR System Transformation Officer was created.
Division-level changes
A new Carbon Neutral Strategy Division is newly established to consolidate internal resources related to the development of carbon neutral products in order to accelerate commercialization and decision-making, and to centrally control resources and know-how developed through collaboration with external partners.
Department-level changes
- 1To ensure the functional independence within the organization and advance specialization, the Legal Dept. is made independent of the Administration Division, and also the risk management and compliance management functions are moved from the Legal Dept. to the newly established Risk Management Dept.
- 2The PR and Government Relations Dept. is divided into the Public Relations Dept. and Government Affairs Dept. to enhance the level of their expertise and strengthen their functions.
- 3The CJP Strategic Planning Dept. is moved to the Corporate Strategy Division so as to strengthen the connection between the CJP project promotion function and government affairs function.
- 4Isuzu Motors Sales LTD. transfers all of its domestic business management functions to the Company, which creates the Japan Sales Dept., Fleet Sales Dept. No. 1, Fleet Sales Dept. No. 2 and Japan Aftersales Support Dept. in order to improve and strengthen the functions for the future, while taking full charge of Isuzu’s domestic sales, including the UD Trucks business.
- 5LCV Business Dept. is made independent of the Sales Division and its business responsibilities are clarified.
- 6By closing the Sales Operation Dept. and transferring its functions and resources to the Sales Planning Dept. and Regional Management Office, it enables the Company to build and strengthen a structure whereby it can collect information from a position closer to overseas markets, share feedback internally and disseminate information to overseas markets.
- 7The FCV & New Energy Promotion Dept., xEV System Engineering Dept. and NGV Planning & Engineering Dept. are abolished, and their functions and resources are coordinated to form the Carbon Neutral Strategy Division (new), which consists of CN Technology Management Dept., xEV System Development Dept. No.1, xEV System Development Dept. No.2, xEV Planning & Engineering Dept. and CN Product Planning & Engineering Dept.
- 8PT Alliance Planning Dept. is closed and the function of promoting collaboration with Cummins Inc. is transferred to Powertrain Business Planning Dept.
- 9Powertrain Manufacturing Dept. No.1 and Powertrain Manufacturing Dept. No.2 are moved from Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division to Manufacturing Division.
Following the reorganization, the number of departments will increase by 1 from 12 to 13, and the number of departments will increase by 6 from 107 to 113.
[Changes in Directors as of April 1]
|New position
|Name
|Chairman and Representative Director
CEO
|Masanori Katayama
|President, and Representative Director
COO
|Shinsuke Minami
|Executive Vice President, and Director
|Shinichi Takahashi
|Director of the Board, and Managing Executive Officer
EVP, Product & Technology Strategies Division
EVP, CV Alliance Planning Dept.
|Shun Fujimori
|Director of the Board, and Managing Executive Officer
EVP, Sales Division
|Tetsuya Ikemoto
|Director of the Board, and Senior Executive Officer
Group CFO
EVP, Corporate Strategy Division.
EVP, Corporate Planning & Finance Division
|Naohiro Yamaguchi
[Changes in Executive Officers as of April 1]
|New position
|Name
|Managing Executive Officer
EVP, Carbon Neutral Strategy Division.
EVP, Engineering Divisio.
|Takashi Oodaira
|Managing Executive Officer
Light Commercial Vehicle Business Management
EVP, LCV Business Dept.
SVP, Engineering Division. (Light Commercial Vehicle Management Chief Executive )
President and Representative Director, Isuzu Motors Co., (Thailand) Ltd.
|Satoshi Yamaguchi
|Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Quality Assurance Division
|Masayuki Umeda
|Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Administration Division
|Hirokazu Ookubo
|Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Business Process Development Division
HR System Transformation Officer
|Tsuguo Fukumura
|Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division
|Hisao Sasaki
|Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Purchasing Division
|Hiroshi Yamamoto
|Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Manufacturing Division
|Katsumi Adachi
|Senior Executive Officer
SVP, Corporate Strategy Division
SVP, Engineering Division (In charge of CJP promotion)
|Satoshi Okuyama
|Senior Executive Officer
SVP, Sales Division.
|Yasuyuki Niijima
|Senior Executive Officer
SVP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division
|Toshio Ichimasa
|Senior Executive Officer
SVP, Engineering Division. (Executive Chief Engineer of CV)
|Satoshi Hirao
|Executive Officer
Group CRMO
SVP, Corporate Strategy Division.
SVP, Legal Dept. and Risk Management Dept.
|Kenichi Asahara
|Executive Officer
SVP, Sales Division
VP, Sales Division
|Osamu Nakamura
|Executive Officer
VP, Sales Division
|Koji Nakamura
|Executive Officer
VP, Sales Division
|Naohiko Yanagawa
|Executive Officer
VP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division
|Kazutaka Ooishi
|Executive Officer
VP, Carbon Neutral Strategy Division
|Kazunari Furukawa
|Executive Officer
VP, Purchasing Division
|Akira Kamijo
|Executive Officer
VP, Engineering Division
|Kazuhiro Nishi
|Executive Officer
VP, Engineering Division
|Hiroshi Sato
|Executive Officer
SVP
Chairman of UD Trucks Corporation
|Koichi Ito
[Retirement of Executive Officers as of April 1]
|New position
|Name
|Executive corporate adviser, UD Trucks Corporation
|Naoto Hakamata
|Chairman, ISUZU SYSTEMS SERVICE Ltd
|Tetsuhiko Irino
|President and Representative Director, Isuzu Leasing Services Ltd.
|Naoto Nakamata
Changes in Directors after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June
[New Candidates for Directors and Directors scheduled to retire]
[New Candidates]
|New position
|Name
|Outside Director of the Board and Full-Time Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
|Makoto Anayama
|Director of the Board and Full-Time Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
|Masao Watanabe
[Directors scheduled to retire]
|Previous position
|Name
|Outside Director of the Board and Full-Time Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
|Tetsuhiko Shindo
|Director of the Board and Full-Time Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
|Masayuki Fujimori
[Personnel Changes as of April 1]
VP (Vice President) level
|New position
|Name
|VP, Corporate Audit Dept.
|Iwao Takai
|VP, Quality Assurance Division
|Takashi Fukaya
|VP, Product & Technology Strategies Division
|Hideo Takebe
|VP, Product & Technology Strategies Division
|Eiichi Saito
|VP, CV Alliance Planning Dept.
|Taro Kunifusa
|VP, Corporate Strategy Division
|K. Kriegelsteiner
Kotaro
|VP, Corporate Strategy Division
General Manager, Government Affairs Dept.
|Shotaro Iida
|VP, Corporate Planning & Finance Division
|Fumiya Yamakita
|VP, Administration Division
|Osamu Takeda
|VP, Administration Division
|Hirotake Kishishita
|VP, Systems Division
|Tetsuro Tamura
|VP, usiness Process Development Division
General Manager, Production Control & Logistics Dept.
|Atsuo Watanabe
|VP, LCV Business Dept.
VP, Sales Division
|Tatsuyuki Hagiwara
|VP, Sales Division
|Hiroshi Saitou
|VP, Sales Division
|Taisuke Kawasaki
|VP, Sales Division
|Yoshihiro Murakami
|VP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division
|Haruki Hamada
|VP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division
|Hideki Takahashi
|VP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division
|Kenji Watanabe
|VP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division
|Kazuhiko Izumi
|VP, Purchasing Division
|Nobuaki Sugiura
|VP, Engineering Division
|Masaki Shiga
|VP, Engineering Division
|Hideaki Maki
|VP, Engineering Division
|Ken Ueda
|VP, Engineering Division
|Kouichi Tsuyama
|VP, Manufacturing Division
|Takusei Nakagawa
|VP, Manufacturing Division
|Katsuya Kijima
|VP, Manufacturing Division
|Satoshi Agatsuma
|VP, Manufacturing Division
|Noboru Hashimoto
|VP, Manufacturing Division
|Keiichi Kimura
|New position
|Name
|General Manager, Risk Management Dept.
|Yutaka Katsuura
|General Manager, Strategic Mobility Planning Dept.
|Shigeru Okitsu
|General Manager, CJP Strategic Planning Dept.
|Koji Goto
|General Manager, Employee Relations Dept.
|Akira Okumura
|General Manager, Parts Operations Dept.
|Kouji Hanawa
|General Manager, Solution Business Development Dept.
|Noboru Maesono
|General Manager, Japan Aftersales Support Dept.
|Kazuyoshi Suzuki
|General Manager, Japan Sales Dept.
|Tadashi Yasuda
|General Manager, Fleet Sales Dept. No. 1
|Takuya Hirano
|General Manager, Fleet Sales Dept. No. 2
|Yuichiro Fujii
|General Manager, Regional Management Office No. 1
|Hiroki Motohashi
|General Manager, Regional Management Office No. 1
|Tomoyuki Yamaguchi
|General Manager, Regional Management Office No. 2
|Yoshihiko Watanabe
|General Manager, International H/D Sales Promotion Dept.
|Ken Takashima
|General Manager, Powertrain Planning Management Dept.
|Kei Oota
|General Manager, Powertrain Sales Dept.
|Takashi Chiba
|General Manager, Powertrain Cost Planning Dept.
|Tatsumi Chuma
|General Manager, Powertrain Experiment Dept. No. 2
|Tadashi Morooka
|General Manager, CN Technology Management Dept.
|Hidekazu Fujie
|General Manager, xEV System Development Dept. No.1
|Yuusuke Horii
|General Manager, xEV Sytem Development Dept. No.2
|Shinichi Harada
|General Manager, xGV Planning & Engineering Dept.
|Kazunori Shikauchi
|General Manager, CN Product Planning & Engineering Dept.
|Yuta Takamatsu
|General Manager, Cost Planning Dept.
|Kunihiro Yasui
|General Manager, Purchasing Control Dept.
|Akira Ochi
|General Manager, Purchasing Operations Dept.
|Hiroyuki Takimoto
|General Manager, Sourcing Planning Dept.
|Manabu Makita
|General Manager, Strategic Sourcing Dept.
|Takashi Unoki
|General Manager, Advanced & Safety Parts Sourcing Dept.
|Keiichi Sakayori
|General Manager, Materials Dept.
|Satoshi Takahashi
|General Manager, Global CV Product Planning & Engineering Dept.
|Yuuichi Ishida
|General Manager, Connected System Dept.
|Toshimitsu Yamaguchi
|General Manager, IM Promotion Dept.
|Yuuichi Itatsu
|General Manager, Vehicle Body Manufacturing Dept.
|Naoki Nishiya
|General Manager, PT Manufacturing Dept. No.3
|Akira Inoue
SOURCE: Isuzu