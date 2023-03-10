Isuzu: Organizational reforms/changes in duties and personnel changes of executive officers

Isuzu Motors Limited announces the following organizational changes, promotions and job changes and personnel changes effective April 1

Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa; Masanori Katayama, President and Representative Director; hereafter the Company) announces the following organizational changes, promotions and job changes and personnel changes effective April 1.

Aim

Changes will be made to the board structure and organizational structure with the aim of accelerating the development of carbon-neutral products and using them as a point of origin for the upcoming HR reform, which will make the mission and scope of each position more easily understood in the global context.

Key points of organizational reform

Changes to the Executive Officers

  1. 1CEO (Chief Executive Officer), COO (Chief Operating Officer) are appointed to improve the entire area of technology, products, human resources development, corporate governance and among other things, as well as to formulate long-term management strategies and reform the HR system.
    EVP (Executive Vice President), SVP (Senior Vice President) and VP (Vice President) replace Division Executive, Deputy Division Executive, Associate Division Executive and Executive
    CEO: Responsible for the management of the company and decide the management policy and transformation strategies.
    COO: Supervise the business execution of the company in accordance with the policies set forth by CEO.
    EVP/SVP: Pursue the mission of leading change from management perspectives and address strategic challenges in areas of responsibility
    VP: As a leader of business execution, address business challenges arising from the areas and departments in charge
  2. 2To accelerate a final-year ramp-up for the new HR system, the position of HR System Transformation Officer was created.

Division-level changes

A new Carbon Neutral Strategy Division is newly established to consolidate internal resources related to the development of carbon neutral products in order to accelerate commercialization and decision-making, and to centrally control resources and know-how developed through collaboration with external partners.

Department-level changes

  1. 1To ensure the functional independence within the organization and advance specialization, the Legal Dept. is made independent of the Administration Division, and also the risk management and compliance management functions are moved from the Legal Dept. to the newly established Risk Management Dept.
  2. 2The PR and Government Relations Dept. is divided into the Public Relations Dept. and Government Affairs Dept. to enhance the level of their expertise and strengthen their functions.
  3. 3The CJP Strategic Planning Dept. is moved to the Corporate Strategy Division so as to strengthen the connection between the CJP project promotion function and government affairs function.
  4. 4Isuzu Motors Sales LTD. transfers all of its domestic business management functions to the Company, which creates the Japan Sales Dept., Fleet Sales Dept. No. 1, Fleet Sales Dept. No. 2 and Japan Aftersales Support Dept. in order to improve and strengthen the functions for the future, while taking full charge of Isuzu’s domestic sales, including the UD Trucks business.
  5. 5LCV Business Dept. is made independent of the Sales Division and its business responsibilities are clarified.
  6. 6By closing the Sales Operation Dept. and transferring its functions and resources to the Sales Planning Dept. and Regional Management Office, it enables the Company to build and strengthen a structure whereby it can collect information from a position closer to overseas markets, share feedback internally and disseminate information to overseas markets.
  7. 7The FCV & New Energy Promotion Dept., xEV System Engineering Dept. and NGV Planning & Engineering Dept. are abolished, and their functions and resources are coordinated to form the Carbon Neutral Strategy Division (new), which consists of CN Technology Management Dept., xEV System Development Dept. No.1, xEV System Development Dept. No.2, xEV Planning & Engineering Dept. and CN Product Planning & Engineering Dept.
  8. 8PT Alliance Planning Dept. is closed and the function of promoting collaboration with Cummins Inc. is transferred to Powertrain Business Planning Dept.
  9. 9Powertrain Manufacturing Dept. No.1 and Powertrain Manufacturing Dept. No.2 are moved from Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division to Manufacturing Division.

Following the reorganization, the number of departments will increase by 1 from 12 to 13, and the number of departments will increase by 6 from 107 to 113.

[Changes in Directors as of April 1]

New positionName
Chairman and Representative Director
CEO		Masanori Katayama
President, and Representative Director
COO		Shinsuke Minami
Executive Vice President, and DirectorShinichi Takahashi
Director of the Board, and Managing Executive Officer
EVP, Product & Technology Strategies Division
EVP, CV Alliance Planning Dept.		Shun Fujimori
Director of the Board, and Managing Executive Officer
EVP, Sales Division		Tetsuya Ikemoto
Director of the Board, and Senior Executive Officer
Group CFO
EVP, Corporate Strategy Division.
EVP, Corporate Planning & Finance Division		Naohiro Yamaguchi

[Changes in Executive Officers as of April 1]

New positionName
Managing Executive Officer
EVP, Carbon Neutral Strategy Division.
EVP, Engineering Divisio.		Takashi Oodaira
Managing Executive Officer
Light Commercial Vehicle Business Management
EVP, LCV Business Dept.
SVP, Engineering Division. (Light Commercial Vehicle Management Chief Executive )
President and Representative Director, Isuzu Motors Co., (Thailand) Ltd.		Satoshi Yamaguchi
Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Quality Assurance Division		Masayuki Umeda
Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Administration Division		Hirokazu Ookubo
Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Business Process Development Division
HR System Transformation Officer		Tsuguo Fukumura
Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division		Hisao Sasaki
Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Purchasing Division		Hiroshi Yamamoto
Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Manufacturing Division		Katsumi Adachi
Senior Executive Officer
SVP, Corporate Strategy Division
SVP, Engineering Division (In charge of CJP promotion)		Satoshi Okuyama
Senior Executive Officer
SVP, Sales Division.		Yasuyuki Niijima
Senior Executive Officer
SVP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division		Toshio Ichimasa
Senior Executive Officer
SVP, Engineering Division. (Executive Chief Engineer of CV)		Satoshi Hirao
Executive Officer
Group CRMO
SVP, Corporate Strategy Division.
SVP, Legal Dept. and Risk Management Dept.		Kenichi Asahara
Executive Officer
SVP, Sales Division
VP, Sales Division		Osamu Nakamura
Executive Officer
VP, Sales Division		Koji Nakamura
Executive Officer
VP, Sales Division		Naohiko Yanagawa
Executive Officer
VP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division		Kazutaka Ooishi
Executive Officer
VP, Carbon Neutral Strategy Division		Kazunari Furukawa
Executive Officer
VP, Purchasing Division		Akira Kamijo
Executive Officer
VP, Engineering Division		Kazuhiro Nishi
Executive Officer
VP, Engineering Division		Hiroshi Sato
Executive Officer
SVP
Chairman of UD Trucks Corporation		Koichi Ito

[Retirement of Executive Officers as of April 1]

New positionName
Executive corporate adviser, UD Trucks CorporationNaoto Hakamata
Chairman, ISUZU SYSTEMS SERVICE LtdTetsuhiko Irino
President and Representative Director, Isuzu Leasing Services Ltd.Naoto Nakamata

Changes in Directors after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June

[New Candidates for Directors and Directors scheduled to retire]

[New Candidates]

New positionName
Outside Director of the Board and Full-Time Audit & Supervisory Committee MemberMakoto Anayama
Director of the Board and Full-Time Audit & Supervisory Committee MemberMasao Watanabe

[Directors scheduled to retire]

Previous positionName
Outside Director of the Board and Full-Time Audit & Supervisory Committee MemberTetsuhiko Shindo
Director of the Board and Full-Time Audit & Supervisory Committee MemberMasayuki Fujimori

[Personnel Changes as of April 1]

VP (Vice President) level

New positionName
VP, Corporate Audit Dept.Iwao Takai
VP, Quality Assurance DivisionTakashi Fukaya
VP, Product & Technology Strategies DivisionHideo Takebe
VP, Product & Technology Strategies DivisionEiichi Saito
VP, CV Alliance Planning Dept.Taro Kunifusa
VP, Corporate Strategy DivisionK. Kriegelsteiner
Kotaro
VP, Corporate Strategy Division
General Manager, Government Affairs Dept.		Shotaro Iida
VP, Corporate Planning & Finance DivisionFumiya Yamakita
VP, Administration DivisionOsamu Takeda
VP, Administration DivisionHirotake Kishishita
VP, Systems DivisionTetsuro Tamura
VP, usiness Process Development Division
General Manager, Production Control & Logistics Dept.		Atsuo Watanabe
VP, LCV Business Dept.
VP, Sales Division		Tatsuyuki Hagiwara
VP, Sales DivisionHiroshi Saitou
VP, Sales DivisionTaisuke Kawasaki
VP, Sales DivisionYoshihiro Murakami
VP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business DivisionHaruki Hamada
VP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business DivisionHideki Takahashi
VP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business DivisionKenji Watanabe
VP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business DivisionKazuhiko Izumi
VP, Purchasing DivisionNobuaki Sugiura
VP, Engineering DivisionMasaki Shiga
VP, Engineering DivisionHideaki Maki
VP, Engineering DivisionKen Ueda
VP, Engineering DivisionKouichi Tsuyama
VP, Manufacturing DivisionTakusei Nakagawa
VP, Manufacturing DivisionKatsuya Kijima
VP, Manufacturing DivisionSatoshi Agatsuma
VP, Manufacturing DivisionNoboru Hashimoto
VP, Manufacturing DivisionKeiichi Kimura
･General Manager (GM) level
New positionName
General Manager, Risk Management Dept.Yutaka Katsuura
General Manager, Strategic Mobility Planning Dept.Shigeru Okitsu
General Manager, CJP Strategic Planning Dept.Koji Goto
General Manager, Employee Relations Dept.Akira Okumura
General Manager, Parts Operations Dept.Kouji Hanawa
General Manager, Solution Business Development Dept.Noboru Maesono
General Manager, Japan Aftersales Support Dept.Kazuyoshi Suzuki
General Manager, Japan Sales Dept.Tadashi Yasuda
General Manager, Fleet Sales Dept. No. 1Takuya Hirano
General Manager, Fleet Sales Dept. No. 2Yuichiro Fujii
General Manager, Regional Management Office No. 1Hiroki Motohashi
General Manager, Regional Management Office No. 1Tomoyuki Yamaguchi
General Manager, Regional Management Office No. 2Yoshihiko Watanabe
General Manager, International H/D Sales Promotion Dept.Ken Takashima
General Manager, Powertrain Planning Management Dept.Kei Oota
General Manager, Powertrain Sales Dept.Takashi Chiba
General Manager, Powertrain Cost Planning Dept.Tatsumi Chuma
General Manager, Powertrain Experiment Dept. No. 2Tadashi Morooka
General Manager, CN Technology Management Dept.Hidekazu Fujie
General Manager, xEV System Development Dept. No.1Yuusuke Horii
General Manager, xEV Sytem Development Dept. No.2Shinichi Harada
General Manager, xGV Planning & Engineering Dept.Kazunori Shikauchi
General Manager, CN Product Planning & Engineering Dept.Yuta Takamatsu
General Manager, Cost Planning Dept.Kunihiro Yasui
General Manager, Purchasing Control Dept.Akira Ochi
General Manager, Purchasing Operations Dept.Hiroyuki Takimoto
General Manager, Sourcing Planning Dept.Manabu Makita
General Manager, Strategic Sourcing Dept.Takashi Unoki
General Manager, Advanced & Safety Parts Sourcing Dept.Keiichi Sakayori
General Manager, Materials Dept.Satoshi Takahashi
General Manager, Global CV Product Planning & Engineering Dept.Yuuichi Ishida
General Manager, Connected System Dept.Toshimitsu Yamaguchi
General Manager, IM Promotion Dept.Yuuichi Itatsu
General Manager, Vehicle Body Manufacturing Dept.Naoki Nishiya
General Manager, PT Manufacturing Dept. No.3Akira Inoue

