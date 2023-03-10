Isuzu: Organizational reforms/changes in duties and personnel changes of executive officers

Isuzu Motors Limited announces the following organizational changes, promotions and job changes and personnel changes effective April 1

Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa; Masanori Katayama, President and Representative Director; hereafter the Company) announces the following organizational changes, promotions and job changes and personnel changes effective April 1.

Aim

Changes will be made to the board structure and organizational structure with the aim of accelerating the development of carbon-neutral products and using them as a point of origin for the upcoming HR reform, which will make the mission and scope of each position more easily understood in the global context.

Key points of organizational reform

Changes to the Executive Officers

1 CEO (Chief Executive Officer), COO (Chief Operating Officer) are appointed to improve the entire area of technology, products, human resources development, corporate governance and among other things, as well as to formulate long-term management strategies and reform the HR system.

EVP (Executive Vice President), SVP (Senior Vice President) and VP (Vice President) replace Division Executive, Deputy Division Executive, Associate Division Executive and Executive

CEO: Responsible for the management of the company and decide the management policy and transformation strategies.

COO: Supervise the business execution of the company in accordance with the policies set forth by CEO.

EVP/SVP: Pursue the mission of leading change from management perspectives and address strategic challenges in areas of responsibility

VP: As a leader of business execution, address business challenges arising from the areas and departments in charge 2 To accelerate a final-year ramp-up for the new HR system, the position of HR System Transformation Officer was created.

Division-level changes

A new Carbon Neutral Strategy Division is newly established to consolidate internal resources related to the development of carbon neutral products in order to accelerate commercialization and decision-making, and to centrally control resources and know-how developed through collaboration with external partners.

Department-level changes

1 To ensure the functional independence within the organization and advance specialization, the Legal Dept. is made independent of the Administration Division, and also the risk management and compliance management functions are moved from the Legal Dept. to the newly established Risk Management Dept. 2 The PR and Government Relations Dept. is divided into the Public Relations Dept. and Government Affairs Dept. to enhance the level of their expertise and strengthen their functions. 3 The CJP Strategic Planning Dept. is moved to the Corporate Strategy Division so as to strengthen the connection between the CJP project promotion function and government affairs function. 4 Isuzu Motors Sales LTD. transfers all of its domestic business management functions to the Company, which creates the Japan Sales Dept., Fleet Sales Dept. No. 1, Fleet Sales Dept. No. 2 and Japan Aftersales Support Dept. in order to improve and strengthen the functions for the future, while taking full charge of Isuzu’s domestic sales, including the UD Trucks business. 5 LCV Business Dept. is made independent of the Sales Division and its business responsibilities are clarified. 6 By closing the Sales Operation Dept. and transferring its functions and resources to the Sales Planning Dept. and Regional Management Office, it enables the Company to build and strengthen a structure whereby it can collect information from a position closer to overseas markets, share feedback internally and disseminate information to overseas markets. 7 The FCV & New Energy Promotion Dept., xEV System Engineering Dept. and NGV Planning & Engineering Dept. are abolished, and their functions and resources are coordinated to form the Carbon Neutral Strategy Division (new), which consists of CN Technology Management Dept., xEV System Development Dept. No.1, xEV System Development Dept. No.2, xEV Planning & Engineering Dept. and CN Product Planning & Engineering Dept. 8 PT Alliance Planning Dept. is closed and the function of promoting collaboration with Cummins Inc. is transferred to Powertrain Business Planning Dept. 9 Powertrain Manufacturing Dept. No.1 and Powertrain Manufacturing Dept. No.2 are moved from Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division to Manufacturing Division.

Following the reorganization, the number of departments will increase by 1 from 12 to 13, and the number of departments will increase by 6 from 107 to 113.

[Changes in Directors as of April 1]

New position Name Chairman and Representative Director

CEO Masanori Katayama President, and Representative Director

COO Shinsuke Minami Executive Vice President, and Director Shinichi Takahashi Director of the Board, and Managing Executive Officer

EVP, Product & Technology Strategies Division

EVP, CV Alliance Planning Dept. Shun Fujimori Director of the Board, and Managing Executive Officer

EVP, Sales Division Tetsuya Ikemoto Director of the Board, and Senior Executive Officer

Group CFO

EVP, Corporate Strategy Division.

EVP, Corporate Planning & Finance Division Naohiro Yamaguchi

[Changes in Executive Officers as of April 1]

New position Name Managing Executive Officer

EVP, Carbon Neutral Strategy Division.

EVP, Engineering Divisio. Takashi Oodaira Managing Executive Officer

Light Commercial Vehicle Business Management

EVP, LCV Business Dept.

SVP, Engineering Division. (Light Commercial Vehicle Management Chief Executive )

President and Representative Director, Isuzu Motors Co., (Thailand) Ltd. Satoshi Yamaguchi Senior Executive Officer

EVP, Quality Assurance Division Masayuki Umeda Senior Executive Officer

EVP, Administration Division Hirokazu Ookubo Senior Executive Officer

EVP, Business Process Development Division

HR System Transformation Officer Tsuguo Fukumura Senior Executive Officer

EVP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division Hisao Sasaki Senior Executive Officer

EVP, Purchasing Division Hiroshi Yamamoto Senior Executive Officer

EVP, Manufacturing Division Katsumi Adachi Senior Executive Officer

SVP, Corporate Strategy Division

SVP, Engineering Division (In charge of CJP promotion) Satoshi Okuyama Senior Executive Officer

SVP, Sales Division. Yasuyuki Niijima Senior Executive Officer

SVP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division Toshio Ichimasa Senior Executive Officer

SVP, Engineering Division. (Executive Chief Engineer of CV) Satoshi Hirao Executive Officer

Group CRMO

SVP, Corporate Strategy Division.

SVP, Legal Dept. and Risk Management Dept. Kenichi Asahara Executive Officer

SVP, Sales Division

VP, Sales Division Osamu Nakamura Executive Officer

VP, Sales Division Koji Nakamura Executive Officer

VP, Sales Division Naohiko Yanagawa Executive Officer

VP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division Kazutaka Ooishi Executive Officer

VP, Carbon Neutral Strategy Division Kazunari Furukawa Executive Officer

VP, Purchasing Division Akira Kamijo Executive Officer

VP, Engineering Division Kazuhiro Nishi Executive Officer

VP, Engineering Division Hiroshi Sato Executive Officer

SVP

Chairman of UD Trucks Corporation Koichi Ito

[Retirement of Executive Officers as of April 1]

New position Name Executive corporate adviser, UD Trucks Corporation Naoto Hakamata Chairman, ISUZU SYSTEMS SERVICE Ltd Tetsuhiko Irino President and Representative Director, Isuzu Leasing Services Ltd. Naoto Nakamata

Changes in Directors after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June

[New Candidates for Directors and Directors scheduled to retire]

[New Candidates]

New position Name Outside Director of the Board and Full-Time Audit & Supervisory Committee Member Makoto Anayama Director of the Board and Full-Time Audit & Supervisory Committee Member Masao Watanabe

[Directors scheduled to retire]

Previous position Name Outside Director of the Board and Full-Time Audit & Supervisory Committee Member Tetsuhiko Shindo Director of the Board and Full-Time Audit & Supervisory Committee Member Masayuki Fujimori

[Personnel Changes as of April 1]

VP (Vice President) level

New position Name VP, Corporate Audit Dept. Iwao Takai VP, Quality Assurance Division Takashi Fukaya VP, Product & Technology Strategies Division Hideo Takebe VP, Product & Technology Strategies Division Eiichi Saito VP, CV Alliance Planning Dept. Taro Kunifusa VP, Corporate Strategy Division K. Kriegelsteiner

Kotaro VP, Corporate Strategy Division

General Manager, Government Affairs Dept. Shotaro Iida VP, Corporate Planning & Finance Division Fumiya Yamakita VP, Administration Division Osamu Takeda VP, Administration Division Hirotake Kishishita VP, Systems Division Tetsuro Tamura VP, usiness Process Development Division

General Manager, Production Control & Logistics Dept. Atsuo Watanabe VP, LCV Business Dept.

VP, Sales Division Tatsuyuki Hagiwara VP, Sales Division Hiroshi Saitou VP, Sales Division Taisuke Kawasaki VP, Sales Division Yoshihiro Murakami VP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division Haruki Hamada VP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division Hideki Takahashi VP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division Kenji Watanabe VP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division Kazuhiko Izumi VP, Purchasing Division Nobuaki Sugiura VP, Engineering Division Masaki Shiga VP, Engineering Division Hideaki Maki VP, Engineering Division Ken Ueda VP, Engineering Division Kouichi Tsuyama VP, Manufacturing Division Takusei Nakagawa VP, Manufacturing Division Katsuya Kijima VP, Manufacturing Division Satoshi Agatsuma VP, Manufacturing Division Noboru Hashimoto VP, Manufacturing Division Keiichi Kimura