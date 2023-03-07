ISUZU announces full-model changes of N-Series and F-Series – choose your future

Isuzu Motors Limited launches the full-model changes of the N-Series (light-duty trucks) and F-Series (medium-duty trucks)

Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa; Masanori Katayama, President and Representative Director; hereafter “ISUZU”) launches the full-model changes of the N-Series (light-duty trucks) and F-Series (medium-duty trucks).

Today, society and businesses face increasingly sophisticated and complex challenges such as DX (digital transformation), in addition to responding to global warming, creating a better driver environment and reducing traffic fatalities to zero.

As part of its commitment to responding to these critical challenges in the logistics industry without sacrificing the convenience of customers around the world, ISUZU has accelerated development under the theme of Choose your future.

The fully-model changed N-Series have evolved mainly in six aspects: design, hospitality, economy, safety, connectivity and lineup. Moreover, N-series EV (hereafter BEV), our first mass-produced Battery Electric Vehicle will accelerate the implementation of commercial BEVs across society.

To address the sophisticated and complex challenges of the logistics industry, the new F-Series is slated to be rolled out in summer 2023, and it will come with fully revamped interior and exterior and extensive expansion of driver comfort and safety assist systems.

The below shows the major improvements implemented in the new N-Series:

1. Design

The interior and exterior are fully renewed under the concept of PLEASURE to CARRY. We sought to create a design that fuses innovation and toughness as well as functionality and flamboyance at high levels in order to deliver the joy of driving to transport drivers.

＜Exterior＞

While expressing the robustness of commercial vehicles, the front face expresses vibrance and innovation.

＜Interior＞

The interior design expresses the sense of familiarity and easy-to-get-on style, as well as toughness and long-lasting features as a tool for long-term use. Neutral tones and materials are used for the interior in consideration for the diversity of drivers. The color black is used in areas where people touch for greater distinction and scratch-proof.

2. Hospitality

Via end-to-end driver-centric development, the truck embodies our deep compassion for those who ride and use them.

For driver comfort and fatigue mitigation, the standard cabin has greatly expanded space over the driver’s head, front and sides. Consequently, it allows for the most spacious cabin1 in the segment of light-duty delivery cab-over trucks. In addition, the larger door opening and adoption of a semi-grip-type door handle that can be accessed from both the upper and lower sides improve the ease of access and usability.

Aiming for a driver’s seat that is easy for everyone to drive, we thoroughly updated all the functions that the driver comes in contact while driving, such as the steering now with a reduced diameter, the seat material, surface skin sewing and slide rail pitch that are optimized and the pedal position enhanced in pursuit of the optimum driving position.

Armrests and seat heaters are integrated to help improve the working environment for drivers so that they can drive comfortably even when the vehicles are used in various ways, such as for long-haul highways or during winter seasons.

The meter panel features a 7-inch meter display that informs the operating status of safety support functions and vehicle conditions, minimizing drivers’ eye movement and meter operation while driving. Furthermore, the steering switch is introduced and the switch layout is revised for ease of operations.

In addition, a wide array of items required for light-duty trucks, such as providing more storage space, are featured to truly make the day-to-day work of drivers easier.

1Cab-over trucks exceeding GVW 3.5 tons or heavier with loading capacity of 2 tons (Source from ISUZU)

3. Economy

Aiming to further reduce CO2 emissions from internal combustion engines, we sought to improve fuel economy performance through the development of new transmissions and other improvements.

＜Newly designed ISIM＞

The 9-speed dual-clutch (DCT) transmission named Isuzu Smooth Intelligent TransMission (ISIM) is a newly-developed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) that can be operated by AT driver’s license holders, offering improved fuel economy in tandem with the efficient 4JZ1 engine.

The ISIM’s 9-speed gearbox is capable of keeping RPMs low for fuel efficiency and alleviating driving fatigue by reducing noise, making fuel-efficient driving easier for everyone.

In addition, the dual clutch structure enables quick shift changes to reduce torque loss and shift shock during gear shifts, thereby creating a drive feel that totally replaces the image of truck driving.

＜Status of the Achievement in FY2025 Fuel Efficiency Standards (JH25 mode for Heavy-duty Vehicles)＞

Improved fuel economy performance is achieved through enhancement of the aerodynamic performance of the cabin and increased application of fuel-saving tires. All vehicles achieved the 2025 Fuel Efficiency Standard, in particular the 2-ton ISIM-geared vehicle (with ecostop2) exceeded the target by 15%, contributing to reduction of CO2 emissions.

2 Idling Stop and Start System that helps to reduce exhaust emissions, save fuels and prevent idling noise 4. Safety Advanced safety systems and drive assist features have been integrated toward achieving the goal of reducing traffic fatalities to zero. In addition to the improved stereo camera performance, a short-range millimeter-wave radar and driver status monitor have been added, as well as the following nine new safety assist features. Also, the improved visibility, optimized driving position, undercarriage improvements, and the newly-developed ISIM further increase drivability for every driver. 1）Pre-collision Braking System (in turning) ＜First introduction in a Japanese light-duty truck3 ＞

Alerts the driver and triggers emergency braking when the vehicle detects a possible collision with an oncoming pedestrian when turning at an intersection to help reduce damage. 2）Full Speed Range Adaptive Cruise Control ＜First introduction in a Japanese light-duty truck3 ＞

Controls acceleration, deceleration, starting, and stopping of the vehicle in the full speed range to keep a set distance from vehicles ahead, thereby reducing driver fatigue and enhancing safe driving. 3）Lane Keep Assist＜First introduction in a Japanese light-duty truck3 ＞

Recognizes right and left lines of a cruising lane with integrated cameras, electrically assists and controls the steering wheel handling to help lane keeping and prevent lane departure, contributing to reducing driver fatigue and enhancing safe driving. 4）Driver Status Monitor

Monitors driver status including eye movements and driving posture with a camera provided at the center of the instrument panel and alerts the driver when inattentiveness is detected. When any sign of excessive drowsiness is detected, the system controls the air-conditioner to warn the driver with cold air and helps prevent accidents due to drowsy driving. 5）Emergency Driving Stop System & Driver Emergency Assist System＜First introduction in a Japanese light-duty truck3 ＞

Detects abnormal driver conditions when he/she suddenly becomes unable to continue driving safely due to an acute disease and other reasons, and stops the vehicle automatically or allows the driver to stop the vehicle by just pressing a switch. 6）Adaptive Driving Beam＜First introduction in a Japanese light-duty truck3 ＞

Detects lights from vehicles ahead and oncoming vehicles when driving with the high beam turned on, and adaptively adjusts light distribution to increase visibility with high beam and safety when driving at night. 7）Traffic Sign Recognition Assist Recognizes traffic signs (e.g. speed limit, no trespassing, no overtaking, and height limit) and displays recognized signs on the meter display to help prevent driver oversight. 8）Intelligent Speed Limiter＜First introduction in a Japanese light-duty truck3＞

Automatically limits vehicle speed within the maximum speed limit recognized by the Traffic Sign Recognition Assist to help prevent accidents associated with speeding. 9） Front Blind Spot Monitor＜First introduction in a Japanese light-duty truck3＞ Detects pedestrians and bicycles in front of the vehicle and displays warnings on the meter display when the system recognizes a possible collision at the startup of the vehicle. There are four safety assist feature packages on offer to meet the different needs and operational conditions of customers: BASIC, which primarily has the essential mandated features; STANDARD, which is equipped with effective features for urban transport; ADVANCE, which is equipped with effective and convenient features for driving on limited highways; and PREMIUM, which has steering control features. In addition, an automatic electric parking brake is installed as a standard feature to improve safety of transport trucks and help prevent accidents associated with omitted or insufficient application of the parking brake.

In preparation for any tire trouble on the road, an optional tire pressure monitoring system is offered for tire pressure and temperature monitoring.

Safety features for crew members and pedestrians will reduce damage in the event of an accident. 3 Cab-over trucks of 3.5 tons in GVW or heavier with loading capacity of 2 tons (according to ISUZU survey) 5. Connectivity ISUZU’s connected trucks are now capable of linking various systems, thanks to the enhancement of ISUZU’s connected technologies, and the combination between the technologies and the advanced information platform. In addition to the evolution of existing fleet management and advanced uptime support, ISUZU will continue to push the boundaries of connectivity to solve the challenges faced by customers. Based on the GATEX, an information platform for commercial vehicles, launched in October 2022, ISUZU offers MIMAMORI 4 , a telematics service for commercial vehicles, and PREISM, an ISUZU proprietary uptime support service, for connected vehicles are also available for the new N-Series. Looking ahead to a higher market penetration of EV in the future, ISUZU newly developed the PREISM program to support vehicle uptime management of commercial BEVs, and the MIMAMORI program for fleet management and battery charging management to offer a range of energy solutions through the GATEX5 remote charging features and various other linking features. PREISM can enhance smartphone app features to connect not only to vehicles but also to drivers to enable safe and secure vehicle uptime. Furthermore, a new device that supports ISUZU’s rear body monitoring system6 based on the PREISM connectivity technologies (i.e. connectivity for the rear body of a truck) will be implemented in the new N-Series and F-Series by the end of 20237 to further assist customers’ safe and secure vehicle uptime (including chassis and rear body) by securing the uptime for customers’ rear bodies of the trucks as well. By offering GATEX to a broad range of partners across industries, ISUZU will contribute to the growth of customer businesses and support further sustainable development of society as a whole through both hardware and software aspects. 4 MIMAMORI is a cloud-based fleet management system that remotely collects and analyzes vehicle operation data (e.g. fuel economy, CO2/NOx/PM emissions, positional information, and drivers’ driving information, etc.) through data communication and the Internet. The features of the system that help to resolve social challenges such as achieving carbon neutrality include a commercial vehicle navigation system and a video driving recorder that are linked with the operational instruction for the driver, as well as the labor and dynamic position management features in preparation for the enforcement of new labor regulations in 2024. MIMAMORI is a paid service and requires a separate contract. 5Remote charging management will be launched by the end of 2023. 6For details, please refer to the press release dated February 9, 2021. https://www.isuzu.co.jp/world/newsroom/details/20210209_01.html 7Optional feature 6. Model Lineup The new model lineup now includes BEV models named ELF EV to fulfill the diverse needs of customers around the world toward a carbon neutral society. I-MACS8, an ISUZU product development platform, allows ISUZU to offer models with various power source options so that customers can have their freedom of choice. The BEV model portfolio ranges from standard cab models of less than 3.5 tons in GVW to wide-cab models of up to 7.5 tons in GVW. Furthermore, we share as many operational components and layouts as possible with diesel models to provide compatibility with the rear bodies of diesel trucks so as to allow customers to smoothly start using BEVs without sacrificing convenience. 8Abbreviation of Isuzu Modular Architecture and Component Standard. This is a development approach to allow the combination of various components, parts, and devices to fulfill various needs in anticipation of the advancement of technologies and the expansion of vehicle models in the future. Main features are as follows: 1）Both regular charging and rapid charging are offered, with the ability to supply power to external equipment through a dedicated device. 2）Both regular charging and rapid charging are offered, with the ability to supply power to external equipment through a dedicated device. 3）The temperature of high-voltage batteries is constantly monitored. For vehicle operation in a cold region, automatic temperature control is activated at a low temperature even when the vehicle is parked. 4）A heat-pump air conditioner is adopted, and a seat heater is provided as a standard feature to reduce the power consumption of in-cab air conditioning to increase driving distance. A dedicated ON-and-OFF switch for the heater is equipped to eliminate any unintended or unnecessary use of heating. 5） Chassis with special rear body applications (e.g. garbage trucks and aerial work vehicles) and ELF EV Urban Transporter, a walk-through van model, will be launched in FY2024. 6）ISUZU offers a total solution program called EVision toward carbon neutrality, providing customer support for commercial BEV introduction, proposals to resolve the challenges of BEV introduction, BEV introduction impact quantification, and expansion of BEV vehicles. https://www.isuzu.co.jp/world/newsroom/details/20230307_03.html ＜Target unit sales in Japan＞

40,000 units/ year (unit sales of the total N-Series) ＜Suggested retail price in Tokyo area＞

