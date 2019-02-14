Invitation to the online reveal of Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 will make its global debut on Wednesday 27 February at 13:00 CET.

The online reveal will be broadcast live from Polestar’s global headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. The digital format significantly reduces the carbon footprint of the event and supports one of the key benefits of electromobility, to improve air quality.

The reveal will be streamed live at Polestar.com as well as on Polestar’s YouTube channel via the link and embed code included below.

One week after the online reveal, Polestar 2 will make its first public appearance at the Geneva International Motor Show in Hall 5 on stand 5253, from 7-17 March.

YouTube link:

https://youtu.be/-kDCUBuWZ6w

Embed code:

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/-kDCUBuWZ6w” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

SOURCE: Polestar