Invitation to press and analyst conference in Stockholm

The Volvo Group report for the fourth quarter 2019 will be published on January 30, 2020 at 7.20 a.m. CET

   January 16, 2020

Press and analyst conference 9.00 a.m. CET

A press conference will be held at Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm at 9.00 a.m. CET. The Volvo Group will be represented by President and CEO Martin Lundstedt and Executive Vice President Group Finance and CFO Jan Ytterberg.

The conference will also be webcasted. Access the webcast here.

To join the telephone conference, please dial the phone number at 08.50 a.m. (ten minutes before the conference starts).

Dial in:
SE: +46 8 505 583 53
UK: +44 33 33 009 273
US: +16 467 22 49 02

Replay number:
SE: +46 8 519 993 85
Conference Reference: 301307898#

