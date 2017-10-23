Inteva receives Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness® award

Inteva Products, a leading global Tier One automotive supplier of engineered components and systems, has received the Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness® award. Inteva is the only auto supplier that made the list of Michigan companies honored for quality and excellence in health and wellness.

Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness® Award is presented annually to organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to employee wellness and succeeded in maintaining a healthy environment and culture. Inteva was one of 74 businesses honored. Additional organizations were honored in six categories that included Wellness Providers, Faith-Based Organizations, Non-Profits and more.

This annual award program is organized by MichBusiness, the Michigan Food and Beverage Association and Corp! magazine. All nominated companies were evaluated by SynBella, a leading national wellness provider, based on leadership support for wellness, employee participation in wellness activities, innovative workplace programs to support health, and related criteria.

Awards were presented during the Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness® Symposium at the Henry Autograph Collection Hotel in Dearborn on Friday, Oct. 20.

