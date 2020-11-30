International raises the bar on connectivity with Intelligent Fleet Care

International® Truck, the commercial truck brand of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV), has launched Intelligent Fleet Care, the industry’s most comprehensive standard suite of connected vehicle solutions, which will be standard for its new on-highway vehicles ordered starting December 15.

“We are committed to incorporating proactive and predictive maintenance tools into our daily operations to improve uptime and reduce costs,” said Tony Wahl, Director of Equipment Purchasing, Werner Enterprises. “Intelligent Fleet Care is already delivering results in these areas. It shows the extensive partnership we’ve had with International, and the strong promise for our fleet management needs moving forward.”

Intelligent Fleet Care builds on International’s track record of connected vehicle leadership, established with the company’s groundbreaking, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced remote diagnostics and its International® 360 service communications and fleet management platform. Along with these capabilities, Intelligent Fleet Care adds multiple solutions that are driven by vehicle performance and telematics data:

Fleet Health Monitoring that delivers greater uptime by helping fleets avoid roadside breakdowns and derate events.

that delivers greater uptime by helping fleets avoid roadside breakdowns and derate events. Advanced Preventive Maintenance that delivers maintenance cost savings through more efficient preventive maintenance planning and fewer premature oil changes.

that delivers maintenance cost savings through more efficient preventive maintenance planning and fewer premature oil changes. Advanced Fuel Analytics, a new premium tool that helps fleets identify opportunities for increased fuel efficiency through driver coaching.

a new premium tool that helps fleets identify opportunities for increased fuel efficiency through driver coaching. Tire Pressure Monitor Reporting, a new premium tire pressure management solution that enables fleet- and driver-level visibility to TPMS data, helping to ensure that vehicles are being operated safely, with optimal fuel efficiency and longer tire life.

a new premium tire pressure management solution that enables fleet- and driver-level visibility to TPMS data, helping to ensure that vehicles are being operated safely, with optimal fuel efficiency and longer tire life. Over the Air Programming, which provides unlimited programmable parameter updates and enables vehicle software calibration updates without taking vehicles out of service.

which provides unlimited programmable parameter updates and enables vehicle software calibration updates without taking vehicles out of service. Gateway Integrations, which enable the use of Navistar’s factory-installed telematics device to provide access to select third-party fleet management tools of the customer’s choice, saving up to $500 in upfront hardware costs.

All these data-driven solutions are included as standard for five years on new International® LT® Series, International® RH™ Series and International® LoneStar® models. Depending on the application, it’s estimated that fleets can save over $12,000 per vehicle over those five years.

“With Intelligent Fleet Care, we are delivering what our fleet customers have told us they are looking for,” said Chintan Sopariwala, vice president, Aftersales Operation & Connected Vehicle, Navistar. “They want actionable insights into the health status of their fleet and what needs to be done to keep it up. They want a faster, more efficient service and repair process. And along with this, they want predictive diagnostics and other solutions that enable them to optimize the fleet’s performance. With Intelligent Fleet Care, they will now command all these benefits in one comprehensive package.”

“Our commitment to our customers is to help them avoid breakdowns, drive greater uptime and lower total cost of ownership,” said Chet Ciesielski, vice president, On-Highway Business, Navistar. “Intelligent Fleet Care delivers proactive and predictive tools that helps customers do this. It makes things visible, easy to understand and actionable.”

Ciesielski cited four key differences in International’s approach to connected technology and remote diagnostics that are reflected in International® Intelligent Fleet Care, including:

Serves all makes. International is the only OEM that provides a single-source view for all-makes fleets.

International is the only OEM that provides a single-source view for all-makes fleets. Most integrated. International is the first and only OEM that integrates data from more than 28 telematics providers.

International is the first and only OEM that integrates data from more than 28 telematics providers. Most customer-centric. International offers easy-to-use interfaces with tools that are built around how fleets operate, maintain and service their fleet.

International offers easy-to-use interfaces with tools that are built around how fleets operate, maintain and service their fleet. Most comprehensive. International offers the industry’s most complete set of connected solutions, which are standard for five years on new on-highway trucks.

Aftermarket subscriptions for Advanced Preventive Maintenance and Fleet Health Monitoring are available for existing vehicles as well. For more information, contact an International dealer or Navistar sales representative.

SOURCE: Navistar