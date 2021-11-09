Interieur sketches provide glimpses of the Škoda Slavia

Official presentation of the new ŠKODA SLAVIA to take place on 18 November

ŠKODA has published official design sketches previewing the interior of the new SLAVIA for the Indian market. The notchback saloon’s cabin conforms to the current ŠKODA interior concept as featured in some of the brand’s other models, complete with the latest design elements. These include distinctive round air vents, a horizontal decorative trim strip in a contrasting colour and embossed wordmarks on the binnacle. Like the ŠKODA KUSHAQ SUV introduced in early 2021, the new SLAVIA slots into the A0 segment, a very popular category in India, and is based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Transverse Matrix, which has been specifically adapted by ŠKODA AUTO for the Indian market. The second new model resulting from the INDIA 2.0 project is produced locally in Pune and will be presented 18 November 2021.

The central element in the interior of the current ŠKODA models is a free-standing infotainment display that will also be the main eye-catcher in the cabin of the new ŠKODA SLAVIA. Underneath this touchscreen display measuring up to 10 inches on the diagonal is a character line referencing the silhouette of the ŠKODA grille. It also serves as a handrest when operating the display. The width of the brand’s signature spacious cabin is emphasised by a horizontal, seemingly floating trim strip in a contrasting colour, which extends all the way into the distinctive round air vents on the sides. The digital instrument cluster’s display can be seen behind the two-spoke multifunction steering wheel.

Like the KUSHAQ SUV model, the ŠKODA SLAVIA is based on the locally developed and manufactured MQB-A0-IN platform. ŠKODA AUTO has specially adapted this version of the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Transverse Matrix for the Indian market, ensuring it already complies with India’s new, more stringent safety and emissions requirements. Technical development was handled by the ŠKODA AUTO Technology Centre in Pune. Production uses a total of up to 95 per cent of components sourced from local suppliers.

SOURCE: ŠKODA