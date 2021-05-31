InoBat and Siemens to cooperate for premium customized battery cell development

Siemens today announced that InoBat Auto, an innovative R&D and battery cell manufacturer for electric mobility, has selected Siemens’ electrical, automation, and digital technology portfolio to digitalize its entire value chain for electric vehicle battery production

Siemens today announced that InoBat Auto, an innovative R&D and battery cell manufacturer for electric mobility, has selected Siemens’ electrical, automation, and digital technology portfolio to digitalize its entire value chain for electric vehicle battery production. Siemens is a leader in automation, industrial software and intelligent infrastructure using Siemens’ technologies and domain expertise, InoBat can take advantage of flexible, transparent, and efficient processes across all fields of production, help create lasting success in battery production and speed up time to market. InoBat can use Siemens’ solutions to develop a holistic digital factory approach in all its R&D and Gigafactory facilities.

“InoBat is committed to creating a sustainable production process with a focus on the entire battery lifecycle as we look to advance and empower electric mobility,” said Marian Bocek, InoBat Auto Co-founder and CEO. “Combining our unique R&D with Siemens’ design and simulation technology enables the production of our premium customized batteries and can shorten the time it takes for battery cells to go from laboratory to production at scale, while still meeting our sustainability goals and unique customer requirements.”

InoBat Auto plans to use a variety of products and solutions for their individual machines and production lines including hardware, Simatic Controllers, HMI screens, light stack, network topology, standardized machine interface and energy monitoring. With Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio InoBat creates a digital twin to advance the development of premium customized electric vehicle batteries.

InoBat can use the Simcenter portfolio and NX software tool suites to cover the design and optimisation of both the physical and chemical nature of its products, incorporating InoBat’s proprietarychemistry output into Siemens’ cell design and simulation systems. In parallel to the collaboration in cell and product development, InoBat and Siemens plan to collaborate to develop and implement a full digital factory approach in all of the InoBat R&D and Gigafactory facilities, providing a group wide software ecosystem for both internal and external customers. Using Teamcenter, Opcenter and MindSphere, combining with Siemens’ automation product portfolio, will provide InoBat with the ability to increase the output from all its facilities while maintaining a high level of environmental protection and operational effectiveness.

“The future of mobility includes electric vehicles as a key component, making battery manufacturers such as InoBat vital to its success,” said Edwin Severijn, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “However, this market is highly competitive, and battery manufacturers need to create end-to-end processes to stay ahead. Using Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio, InoBat can create accurate digital models to accelerate and optimize the planning, design, commissioning and operation of its production lines and factories.”

SOURCE: Siemens