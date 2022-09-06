InoBat and Cosworth enter strategic partnership to utilise InoBat’s unique battery cells in Cosworth’s electrification programmes

InoBat the European pioneers of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, and Cosworth, a world-leading electrified powertrain specialist, have entered a strategic partnership for the supply of InoBat’s battery cells in support of Cosworth’s electrification plans

The partnership will see InoBat utilise its R & D and manufacturing operations to develop state of the art battery cell chemistries and supply fully optimised battery cells to Cosworth for its innovative battery packs in the high-performance automotive market among other sectors, at the heart of the UK’s high-performance technology cluster at Silverstone.

The Cosworth Group brings over six decades of engineering excellence, evolving to meet the exacting needs of its customers through three development streams: propulsion from its Northampton headquarters, battery and electric vehicle development at Delta, Silverstone and Electronics in Cambridge. Today, it is maximising its strengths through the transition to hybrid, EV, and alternative fuels. InoBat’s innovative and advanced battery solutions, along with Cosworth’s electrification specialisms, makes the partnership a strong fit, supporting both companies’ long-term sustainability goals.

Marian Bocek, Co-Founder and CEO of InoBat commented: “InoBat and Cosworth are ideal partners in accelerating the global rollout of green battery technology in the exciting high-performance automotive market. We are proud to support Cosworth and its impressive roster of customers through what we believe to be the most innovative and advanced batteries on the market.”

Hal Reisiger CEO of Cosworth commented: “This is a significant strategic co-operation which will aid Cosworth and InoBat in the acceleration of our battery technology solutions, with knowledge and expertise from both parties leading to innovations for future programmes. We believe that working alongside InoBat is comparable to both companies’ goals in supplying highly efficient, industry-leading rechargeable energy storage system to our clients.”

SOURCE: InoBat