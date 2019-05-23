Innovative, intelligent and inspiring: ŠKODA presents its new iV E Mobility sub brand

ŠKODA is writing a new chapter in its 124?year history: the Czech car manufacturer is entering the era of electromobility by launching its new iV sub?brand. ŠKODA iV covers both the development of the brand’s own family of electrified products as well as a special ecosystem for mobility solutions. As part of the company’s 2025 Strategy, ŠKODA AUTO will be investing a total of two billion euros in the development of electric vehicles and new mobility services over the next five years. This is the company’s largest investment programme to date.

Bernhard Maier, ŠKODA AUTO CEO, said, “The right time has now come for ŠKODA to enter the era of electromobility. We are now able to fulfil essential customer requirements: long ranges, quick charging and – particularly important for us here at ŠKODA – affordable prices. In addition to our successful petrol, diesel and CNG engines, the new drive systems will quickly become a relevant part of our range. We anticipate that they will make up around 25 per cent of total sales by 2025.” He added that, “With regards to E?Mobility, we are also introducing the ŠKODA iV sub?brand. This will not only include all of our e-models, but will also create a holistic and connected ecosystem in order to make E?Mobility as straightforward and convenient as possible for our customers.”

As part of a double world premiere, ŠKODA is presenting two new products in Bratislava today. The all?electric ŠKODA CITIGOe iV and the ŠKODA SUPERB iV plug?in hybrid are making E?Mobility Simply Clever – offering quick charging, long ranges and affordable prices.

In addition to the creation of an electrified model range, by establishing the new iV sub?brand the manufacturer is also pressing ahead with the development of a holistic and connected E?Mobility ecosystem. Amongst other things, this includes affordable wall boxes with different power outputs, which will allow customers to conveniently recharge their vehicles at home, and mobile online services offered via ŠKODA Connect that allow customers to benefit from services such as an intelligent charging station finder. In the future, this service will offer the option of reserving the customer’s chosen charging station in advance. Another highlight is the ŠKODA e?charge card. This single?card system allows customers to easily pay to charge their vehicle all over Europe – regardless of the country they are in or the provider they are using. Drivers of an electrified ŠKODA can therefore enjoy maximum flexibility at any time, anywhere.

Innovative, intelligent and inspiring

The ‘i’ in the name of the new sub?brand symbolises several of the excellent characteristics that make all ŠKODA iV models stand out: They are ‘innovative’ and ‘intelligent’. With the launch of the iV sub?brand, ŠKODA is entering the era of E?Mobility by offering a combination of tailor?made mobility solutions that cater specifically to the needs of customers and a fully connected ecosystem. ŠKODA iVs are also ‘iconic’ and ‘inspiring’. The new e?models captivate with their emotive design that is full of character. Moreover, every ŠKODA iV is also ‘individual’ as there are numerous trim?level and customisation options. Furthermore, all ŠKODA iVs distinguish themselves with their ‘intuitive’ operation and thereby make it even easier and more comfortable to drive a car. The ‘V’ in ŠKODA iV stands for vehicle.

Electromobility is a central pillar of ŠKODA’s 2025 Strategy

ŠKODA has defined the guidelines for the company’s future development in its 2025 Strategy. The continuous evolution of the company from a car manufacturer into a Simply Clever company for the best mobility solutions lies at the heart of this programme. Thus, both digitalisation and the brand’s entry into the era of electromobility are key activity areas in the 2025 Strategy. In addition to the successful petrol, diesel and CNG engines, the brand is to continually increase the proportion of electrified drive systems at ŠKODA. The company is estimating that electrified vehicles will make up around 25 per cent of total sales by 2025.

ŠKODA is preparing itself for this comprehensive change with the largest investment programme in its history. Over the next five years, the company will be investing around two billion euros in alternative drive systems and new mobility services such as car?sharing platforms. By the end of 2022, ŠKODA will have introduced more than ten electrified models, thus establishing the ŠKODA iV family. Following in the footsteps of the ŠKODA CITIGOe iV and the ŠKODA SUPERB iV, the first two all?electric vehicles based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric car platform will be introduced in 2020, one of which will be a production version of the VISION iV SUV coupé study.

