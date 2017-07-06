Infosys to announce first quarter results on July 14, 2017

Infosys Limited (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services, will announce the results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2017 on Friday, July 14, 2017 around 9:00 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) (11:30 p.m. US ET on July 13, 2017; 8:30 p.m. PST on July 13, 2017; 4:30 a.m. London time; 11:30 a.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time). The results will also be available on www.infosys.com.

Following the release, the leadership team will be part of a common television interaction at 10:00 a.m.IST. The participating executives will address questions from the media during this interaction which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of the Infosys website.

An archive of this event will be uploaded on www.infosys.com after 2:00 p.m. IST on July 14, 2017 (after 4:30 a.m. US ET on July 14, 2017).

