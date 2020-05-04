Information regarding Nissan operations in Europe

The current status of Nissan’s manufacturing operations in Europe, in response to the COVID-19 emergency, is as follows:

Vehicle production has been suspended in Spain since March 13th, in the UK since March 17th and in Russia since March 30th. Across the business the company is following all the regulations and advice from national governments and has implemented a range of measures to ensure the welfare of employees and communities.

Nissan teams have been supporting any initiatives where their manufacturing and engineering expertise can be useful. These have included production and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) to frontline workers in the UK and Spain, and the production of respirators in Barcelona.

Like the rest of the automotive industry, Nissan is looking forward to resuming business as soon as circumstances across Europe allow. The industry is currently working with very limited visibility on future market conditions, however some activities are now taking place under new safety protocols.

In Spain, projects restarted in Cantabria and Avila on April 27th, and on May 4th in Barcelona (Line 2 and Powertrain).

In Sunderland, UK, production restarted in Castings and Machining shops on the weekend of April 25th. Vehicle Production at Nissan Sunderland Plant will remain suspended throughout May, with a phased restart planned in early June.

In Russia, Nissan plans to resume production in Saint Petersburg Plant on May 18th.

Nissan is grateful for the financial assistance offered by national governments to support our 15,000 direct employees in Europe, our partner companies and suppliers. Our goal is to navigate through this crisis while maintaining activities critical for business continuity and to make sure we are prepared for the time when business resumes across Europe and we can welcome the Nissan team back to work.

SOURCE: Nissan