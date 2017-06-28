INFINITI and Stephen Curry announce global partnership

INFINITI Motor Co. today announced a global partnership with NBA basketball star Stephen Curry to be its new global brand ambassador.

Stephen Curry is considered one of the greatest shooters in basketball history, helping lead the Golden State Warriors to an NBA Championship earlier this month. His outstanding achievements and personal ambition to be at the top of his profession embody the spirit of INFINITI’s new brand positioning “Empower the Drive.” The premium automotive manufacturer will feature Curry in upcoming global product and brand marketing communications campaigns.

“Stephen Curry’s drive to continue to set new benchmarks both on and off the court is an ideal parallel to the attributes of the INFINITI brand. Just like INFINITI, he never stops pushing himself. We see the same dedication every day from our team who works tirelessly to exceed the expectations of our customers around the world. This partnership celebrates a shared drive to continue to change the game,” said Roland Krueger, Chairman and Global President, INFINITI Motor Company.

“INFINITI is a brand that I’ve known and admired because of its strong heritage of performance, design and groundbreaking technologies. I’m drawn to their brand values and passion for their craft and thrilled to be working with INFINITI to help tell stories of people who are driven to do more to realize their potential,” said Curry.

Melissa Bell, INFINITI Head of Global Marketing, added: “We are very excited to partner with Steph. We both share a common mindset, passion and dedication, and I look forward to working with Steph to have him be part of the INFINITI family.”

Stephen Curry has won two NBA Championships with the Golden State Warriors. He is a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, four-time NBA All-Star and the NBA leading scorer in 2016. Curry was also named the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year in 2016.

The first INFINITI campaign with Curry will help launch the new Q50 sports sedan this summer.

