INFINITI reports February 2020 Canadian sales

Today, the INFINITI Division reported total Canadian sales of 589 vehicles sold in February

   March 3, 2020
2020 2019 % Change
February Sales 589 842 – 30.0 %
CYTD 1,175 1,515 – 22.4 %

Highlights:

  • The QX50 luxury crossover recorded its best February ever with 220 units sold, an increase of 18.9 per cent.
  • INFINITI’s second best-selling vehicle in February, the QX60 seven passenger luxury crossover, recorded sales of 173 units.
INFINITI DIVISION SALES
  February February Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD
  2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change
INFINITI Division Total 589 842 -30.0 1,175 1,515 -22.4
Q50 103 140 -26.4 262 248 5.6
Q60 30 48 -37.5 61 72 -15.3
Q70 4 4 0.0 6 6 0.0
Total Car 137 192 -28.6 329 326 0.9
QX30 0 13 -100.0 1 22 -95.5
QX50 220 185 18.9 443 374 18.4
QX60 173 374 -53.7 286 664 -56.9
QX70 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
QX80 59 78 -24.4 116 129 -10.1
Total Truck 452 650 -30.5 846 1,189 -28.8

SOURCE: INFINITI

