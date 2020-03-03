INFINITI reports February 2020 Canadian sales

|2020
Today, the INFINITI Division reported total Canadian sales of 589 vehicles sold in February.
Highlights:
- The QX50 luxury crossover recorded its best February ever with 220 units sold, an increase of 18.9 per cent.
- INFINITI’s second best-selling vehicle in February, the QX60 seven passenger luxury crossover, recorded sales of 173 units.
|INFINITI DIVISION SALES
|February
|February
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|INFINITI Division Total
|589
|842
|-30.0
|1,175
|1,515
|-22.4
|Q50
|103
|140
|-26.4
|262
|248
|5.6
|Q60
|30
|48
|-37.5
|61
|72
|-15.3
|Q70
|4
|4
|0.0
|6
|6
|0.0
|Total Car
|137
|192
|-28.6
|329
|326
|0.9
|QX30
|0
|13
|-100.0
|1
|22
|-95.5
|QX50
|220
|185
|18.9
|443
|374
|18.4
|QX60
|173
|374
|-53.7
|286
|664
|-56.9
|QX70
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0.0
|QX80
|59
|78
|-24.4
|116
|129
|-10.1
|Total Truck
|452
|650
|-30.5
|846
|1,189
|-28.8
SOURCE: INFINITI