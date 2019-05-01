INFINITI Reports April 2019 Canadian Sales

|2019
|2018
|% Change
|April Sales
|914
|741
|+ 23.3 %
|CYTD
|3,804
|3,596
|+ 5.8 %
Today, INFINITI reported total Canadian sales of 914 units sold in April, an increase of 23.3 per cent year-over-year.
Highlights:
- The all-new 2019 QX50 luxury crossover recorded its best April ever with 296 units sold, an increase of 401.7 per cent from 2018.
- INFINITI’s second-best selling vehicle in April, the QX60 seven-passenger luxury crossover, sold 289 units representing an increase of 23.5 per cent year-over-year.
- The INFINITI QX80 full-size luxury sport utility vehicle recorded sales of 95 units in April, an increase of 1.1 per cent versus prior year.
|INFINITI DIVISION SALES
|April
|April
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|INFINITI Division Total
|914
|741
|23.3
|3,804
|3,596
|5.8
|Q50
|185
|193
|-4.1
|702
|1,005
|-30.1
|Q60
|45
|78
|-42.3
|179
|369
|-51.5
|Q70
|4
|1
|300.0
|22
|17
|29.4
|Total Car
|234
|272
|-14.0
|903
|1,391
|-35.1
|QX30
|0
|24
|-100.0
|86
|134
|-35.8
|QX50
|296
|59
|401.7
|989
|358
|176.3
|QX60
|289
|234
|23.5
|1,448
|1,057
|37.0
|QX70
|0
|58
|-100.0
|0
|176
|-100.0
|QX80
|95
|94
|1.1
|378
|480
|-21.3
|Total Truck
|680
|469
|45.0
|2,901
|2,205
|31.6
SOURCE: INFINITI