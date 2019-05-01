INFINITI Reports April 2019 Canadian Sales

Today, INFINITI reported total Canadian sales of 914 units sold in April, an increase of 23.3 per cent year-over-year

   May 1, 2019
  2019 2018 % Change
April Sales 914 741 + 23.3 %
CYTD 3,804 3,596 + 5.8 %

Highlights:

  • The all-new 2019 QX50 luxury crossover recorded its best April ever with 296 units sold, an increase of 401.7 per cent from 2018.
  • INFINITI’s second-best selling vehicle in April, the QX60 seven-passenger luxury crossover, sold 289 units representing an increase of 23.5 per cent year-over-year.
  • The INFINITI QX80 full-size luxury sport utility vehicle recorded sales of 95 units in April, an increase of 1.1 per cent versus prior year.
INFINITI DIVISION SALES
  April   April   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2019   2018   % Change   2019   2018   % Change
INFINITI Division Total 914   741   23.3   3,804 3,596   5.8
Q50 185   193   -4.1   702   1,005   -30.1
Q60 45   78   -42.3   179   369   -51.5
Q70 4   1   300.0   22   17   29.4
Total Car 234   272   -14.0   903   1,391   -35.1
QX30 0   24   -100.0   86   134   -35.8
QX50 296   59   401.7   989   358   176.3
QX60 289   234   23.5   1,448   1,057   37.0
QX70 0   58   -100.0   0   176   -100.0
QX80 95   94   1.1   378   480   -21.3
Total Truck 680   469   45.0   2,901   2,205   31.6

SOURCE: INFINITI

