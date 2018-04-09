INFINITI announces Canadian pricing for the all-new 2019 INFINITI QX50 luxury crossover and launch of reservation rewards program

INFINITI today announced the launch of a new reservation rewards program driven by social media shares that will give Canadians the opportunity to reserve the vehicle during the pre-launch phase, and potentially receive exclusive gifts as reservations and engagements increase. Using a gamification method, the INFINITI QX50 reservation rewards program presents a unique opportunity to engage with potential customers, in a format similar to a rewards-based game.

2019 Infiniti QX50 Reservation Rewards Program – Process

Starting today, customers can visit www.reserveyourqx50.ca to pre-register for the 2019 INFINITI QX50. Every share and pre-registration made on a 2019 QX50 will count toward unlocking three tiers of exclusive gifts for eligible QX50 purchasers. With every no-obligation reservation made, early adopters move closer to earning the following rewards:

LEVEL NUMBER OF ENGAGEMENTS ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED 1 1-1,000 One-year Apple Music subscription 2 1,000-2,000 Apple TV 4k + Level 1 gifts 3 2,000+ Apple Watch + Level 1 & 2 gifts

If the number of engagements (1 engagement = 1 reservation + 1 share on Facebook or Twitter) between April 6 and May 31 exceeds 2,000, every new QX50 purchaser will be eligible to receive this entire trio of gifts from INFINITI (with the purchase or lease of a new QX50 before September 30).

“The 2019 QX50 is one of the most significant product launches in INFINITI’s history, which is why we created a rewarding pre-sale program as sophisticated and innovative as the vehicle itself, with gifts well-suited for the connected luxury consumer. The reservation program is designed to help build a sense of community,” said Adam Paterson, Managing Director, INFINITI Canada.

Customers can visit www.infiniti.ca for more details.

2019 Infiniti QX50 Pricing

With the addition of the VC-Turbo – the world’s first production-ready variable compression ratio engine – the all-new QX50 provides the ideal combination of power and economy and starts at just $44,490.

“The luxury mid-size crossover market is experiencing a surge of growth, and the 2019 INFINITI QX50 stands out from the competition with world-first technologies like VC-Turbo, stunning design, an enhanced interior space and an entirely new platform. We’re excited to compete in this hot segment with what is now INFINITI’s core model, offering a competitive starting price of $44,490.” said Adam Paterson, Managing Director, INFINITI Canada.

The all-new 2019 QX50 offers a plethora of standard equipment, not typically found at its competitive price point. This vehicle is set to arrive in June at Canadian INFINITI retailers.

The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) for the 2019 INFINITI QX50 are as follows:

Model Packages MSRP 2019 QX50 LUXE 2.0t AWD BASE $ – $44,490 2019 QX50 ESSENTIAL 2.0t AWD BASE $ – $48,990 ProACTIVE $4,000 $52,990 Sensory $3,500 $56,490 Autograph $1,500 $57,990

More information about the 2019 INFINITI QX50 line- up and equipment available here.

About the 2019 INFINITI QX50

The 2019 QX50, one of the most compelling INFINITI models to date, is built on an all-new platform. Engineered with flexibility of application in mind, this platform sets new standards for refinement, rigidity and interior space in the compact premium crossover segment.

The bold exterior styling brings a fresh interpretation of INFINITI’s distinctive, “Powerful Elegance” design language to the crossover segment. The unrivalled interior space, artistic application of high quality materials and advanced craftsmanship make the cabin as welcoming and comfortable as it is flexible.

The QX50’s advanced VC-Turbo engine is the world’s first production-ready variable

compression ratio engine, transforming on demand. A breakthrough in combustion engine design, the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine adjusts its compression ratio to optimize power and efficiency. It combines the efficiency of a 2.0-litre turbocharged gasoline engine with the torque and power of a 3.5-litre V6 engine.

The 2019 QX50 offers a suite of technologies to enhance the driving experience, including available ProPILOT Assist and Direct Adaptive Steering, which is now in its fourth-generation. Both technologies are key elements in INFINITI’s vision for driver assistance technologies that allow drivers to retain ultimate control over their vehicles.

Additional technologies available with the 2019 QX50 include: Distance Control Assist, Back-up Collision Intervention, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Warning and Intervention, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention and Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection. The 2019 QX50 is offered in five well equipped models – QX50 LUXE, QX50 Essential, QX50 ProACTIVE, QX50 Sensory and QX50 Autograph.

More information on the 2019 INFINITI QX50, along with the full INFINITI lineup, is available at infinitinews.com.

