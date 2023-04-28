Infineon’s EZ-PD™ USB-C PD solutions enable advanced multimedia and charging solutions for vehicles

Infineon Technologies AG introduces the EZ-PD™ CCG7D, a dual-port USB-C power delivery (PD) solution with integrated boost controller for in-car charging applications

Infineon Technologies AG introduces the EZ-PD™ CCG7D, a dual-port USB-C power delivery (PD) solution with integrated boost controller for in-car charging applications. The USB-C PD complies with the latest USB Type-C and PD specifications (Ver. 3.1) and is AEC Q-100 qualified. The PD solution is specifically designed for automotive applications that support Display Port (DP) in alternate mode. The solution was implemented in collaboration with Li Auto, a Chinese automotive manufacturer for new energy vehicles, in their new SUV model L9. It enables USB devices to charge while simultaneously sharing multimedia content with the vehicle. The device is in particular suitable for automotive charging applications, such as head unit chargers, rear seat chargers and rear seat entertainment systems.

“As a leading provider of USB-C PD solutions for consumer and computing applications, Infineon offers seamless interoperability for the automotive market by enabling both USB-C PD charging and display port alternate mode capabilities with the EZ-PD CCG7D,” said Ganesh Subramaniam, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wired Connectivity Solutions from Infineon. “Model L9 is the leading car Model with USB-C PD alternate mode function globally now. With this, we enable charging of devices as well as multimedia content sharing in the car, providing convenience and a new user experience for passengers and drivers.”

The CCG7D-based alternate-mode solution implements two USB-C ports, with one port supporting DP-Sink and the second port supporting DP-Source. As a result, a two-way multimedia entertainment center can be implemented in the car, allowing USB devices to be charged as well as streaming video from the cell phone or PC to the car display and/or sending video to VR goggles. The integration offered by CCG7D reduces the bill of materials and provides an optimized footprint for solutions with an output power of up to 100 W per port. In addition to the CCG7D, a single-port variant, the EZ PD CCG7S, is available which is also qualified to AEC Q-100.

SOURCE: Infineon