Infineon virtual Annual General Meeting approves dividend of €0.22 per share – Management Board and Supervisory Board compensation systems approved – Management Board reaffirms commitment to becoming carbon neutral by switching European sites to green power

The 21st Annual General Meeting of Infineon Technologies AG took place this year in a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic, without the physical presence of shareholders. In addition to enabling shareholders to submit questions prior to the AGM, Infineon was the first company listed in the DAX index to enable its shareholders to publish video messages. Key points of the addresses by members of the Management Board had been posted online almost two weeks before the Annual General Meeting.

Dividend of €0.22 per share

The Annual General Meeting followed the proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board on the appropriation of profits and approved a dividend payment of €0.22 per share.

Compensation systems for Management Board and Supervisory Board approved

The Annual General Meeting approved the new compensation system for Management Board members adopted by the Supervisory Board by a large majority. The new compensation system creates clear, transparent and sustainable guidelines for Management Board compensation at Infineon. The long-term variable, share-based compensation component has been strengthened. The newly formulated targets for the Management Board reflect Infineon’s strategy in its range of components. Financial targets have been complemented by sustainability targets from the areas of environment, social affairs and governance (ESG targets); here, the focus is on topics such as CO 2 reduction and diversity.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting also followed the administration’s proposal to adjust the compensation system for Supervisory Board members with a large majority. As a result, Infineon has a modern and appropriate compensation system in this area that is also in line with the market.

Commitment to CO 2 neutrality – Infineon switches to green power in Europe

At the 2020 Annual General Meeting, Infineon had announced its intent to become carbon neutral by 2030. As the next major step, Infineon is switching electricity consumption of its sites in Europe completely to certified green power this year. This makes the company well equipped to meet its interim goal of reducing its CO 2 emissions by 70 percent by 2025 compared to 2019.

