Infineon presents XENSIV™ tire pressure sensor with intelligent features for tire pressure monitoring systems

Infineon Technologies AG combines its proven automotive expertise with its patented glass-silicon-glass MEMS sensor for the automotive tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) market to launch the XENSIV™ SP49 tire pressure monitoring sensor. The sensor integrates MEMS sensors and ASIC and provides smart tire features that enable advanced tire pressure monitoring systems. It features a powerful 32-bit Arm® M0+ core, a large flash memory and RAM, Low Power Monitoring (LPM), and optimized fast acceleration sensing. The SP49 is ideally suited for intelligent tire functions such as on-tire auto-position sensing, tire inflation assistance, tire blowout detection, and load detection.

The SP49 is a pin-to-pin replacement for Infineon’s last generation SP40 TPMS products. With its hardware master/slave I²C interface and software-simulated UART, SPI and PWM interfaces, the SP49 is ideal for sub-1GHz and scalable for BLE TPMS. Available at ASIL-A, the sensor offers a high level of integration and is optimized to perform all functions required to implement a modern TPMS module. With its integrated microcontroller, sensors and convenient peripherals, the SP49 requires only a few passive components to form a complete TPMS sensor unit. The device is designed for low power consumption, making it ideal for battery-powered applications.

In addition to the ability to generate a wake-up from the integrated interval timer, the SP49 products are suitable for stand-alone remote pressure sensing solutions that require low power consumption. In these applications, the LF receiver with wake-up capability and best-in-class sensitivity enables on-demand measurements.

SOURCE: Infineon