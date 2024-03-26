Infineon: New SSO10T TSC top-side cooling package for power MOSFETs enables highest efficiency for modern automotive applications

Infineon Technologies AG introduces the SSO10T TSC package with OptiMOS™ MOSFET technology. With its direct top-side cooling concept, the package offers excellent thermal performance

Infineon Technologies AG introduces the SSO10T TSC package with OptiMOS™ MOSFET technology. With its direct top-side cooling concept, the package offers excellent thermal performance. This eliminates heat transfer into or through the PCB of the automotive electronic control unit. The package enables a simple and compact double-sided PCB design and minimizes cooling requirements and system costs for future automotive power designs. The SSO10T TSC is therefore well suited for applications such as electric power steering (EPS), EMB, power distribution, brushless DC drives (BLDC), safety switches, reverse battery, and DCDC converters.

The SSO10T TSC has a 5 x 7 mm² footprint and is based on the established industry standard SSO8, a 5 x 6 mm² robust housing. However, due to its top-side cooling, the SSO10 TSC offers more than 20 percent and up to 50 percent higher performance than the standard SSO8 – depending on the thermal interface (TIM) material used and the TIM thickness. The SSO10T TSC package is JEDEC listed for open market and provides wide second source compatibility. As a result, the package can be introduced quickly and easily as the future standard for top-side cooling.

The SSO10T package enables a very compact PCB design and reduces the system footprint. It also lowers the cost of the cooling design by eliminating vias, resulting in lower overall system costs and design effort. At the same time, the housing offers high power density and efficiency, thus supporting the development of future-proof and sustainable vehicles.

SOURCE: Infineon