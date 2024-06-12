Infineon: New OptiMOS™ 7 MOSFETs improve on-state resistance, design robustness and switching efficiency in automotive applications

Infineon Technologies AG is expanding its portfolio of next-generation OptiMOS™ 7 MOSFETs for automotive applications: the portfolio of 40 V products now includes additional devices in robust, lead-free packages

Infineon Technologies AG is expanding its portfolio of next-generation OptiMOS™ 7 MOSFETs for automotive applications: the portfolio of 40 V products now includes additional devices in robust, lead-free packages. In addition, 80 V and 100 V OptiMOS 7 MOSFETs are now also available. The MOSFETs are optimized for all standard and future automotive 48 V applications, including electric power steering, braking systems, power switches in new zone architectures, battery management, e-fuse boxes, DC/DC, and BLDC drives in various 12 V and 48 V electrical system applications. They are also suitable for other transportation applications such as light electric vehicles (LEV), e2wheelers, eScooters, eMotorcycles, and commercial and agricultural vehicles (CAV).

“As a technology leader in power semiconductors, Infineon is committed to shape the future technology standards in automotive power MOSFETs in terms of power efficiency, innovative and robust power packaging with high quality,” said Axel Hahn, Senior Vice President and General Manager Automotive LV MOSFETs of Infineon. “We are providing our customers a diverse product portfolio and are addressing all their requirements to drive the development of modern automotive applications.”

By combining 300 mm thin-wafer technology and innovative packaging, the new OptiMOS 7 technology enables significant performance advantages in all available voltage classes. As a result, the components are now available in various rugged automotive power packages, including Single SSO8 (5×6), Dual SSO8 (5×6), mTOLG (8×8) and sTOLL (7×8). The family offers high power density and energy efficiency with the industry’s lowest on-state resistance (e.g. 1.3 mΩ max in a single SSO8 (5×6) 80V package) in the smallest form factor. The devices also offer reduced switching losses, improved Safe Operating Area (SOA) robustness and high avalanche current capability. With this, they enable a highly efficient system design for tomorrow’s automotive applications.

