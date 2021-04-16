Infineon introduces industry’s first AEC-Q103 qualified high-performance XENSIV™ MEMS microphone for automotive applications

Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) today announced the launch of the XENSIV™ IM67D130A. This new device combines the Company’s expertise in the automotive industry with its technical leadership in high-end MEMS microphones to address the need for high performance, low-noise MEMS microphones for automotive applications. The XENSIV™ IM67D130A is the first microphone in the market to be qualified for automotive applications, which will help simplify the design-in efforts for the industry and reduce the risk of qualification fails.

The microphone has an increased operating temperature range from -40°C to +105°C to enable various use cases in harsh automotive environments. The high acoustic overload point (AOP) of 130 dB SPL allows the microphone to capture distortion-free audio signals in loud environments. Because of that, it can be placed inside or outside of the vehicle. IM67D130A is ideal for in-cabin applications such as hands-free systems, emergency calls, in-cabin communication and active noise cancellation (ANC). The microphone is also suited for exterior applications such as siren or road condition detection. These features enable the use of sound as a complementary sensor for advanced driver assistance systems and predictive maintenance.

The high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of 67 dB combined with an exceptionally low distortion level leads to optimum speech quality and superior speech intelligence for applications based on speech recognition. Additionally, the microphones have tight sensitivity matching allowing optimized beamforming algorithms for multi-microphone arrays. The XENSIV MEMS microphone IM67D130A is fully qualified for the AEC-Q103-003 standard for automotive applications.

SOURCE: Infineon