Infineon introduces 80 V MOSFET OptiMOS™ 7 with lowest on-resistance in the industry for automotive applications

Infineon Technologies AG has introduced the first product in its new advanced power MOSFET technology OptiMOS™ 7 80 V: The IAUCN08S7N013 features a significantly increased power density and is available in the versatile, robust, and high-current SSO8 5 x 6 mm² SMD package. The OptiMOS™ 7 80 V offering is a perfect match for the upcoming 48 V board net applications. It is designed specifically for the high performance, high quality and robustness needed for demanding automotive applications like automotive DC-DC converters in EVs, 48 V motor control, for instance electric power steering (EPS), 48 V battery switches and electric two- and three-wheelers.

Compared to the previous generation, the R DS(on) of the Infineon IAUCN08S7N013 has been reduced by more than 50 percent, and is now the best R DS(on) in the industry with a maximum of 1.3 mΩ. Users benefit from minimized conduction losses, superior switching performance and the highest power density in a 5 x 6 mm² package. In addition, the IAUCN08S7N013 also features low package resistance and inductance, as well as a high avalanche current capability. For automotive applications, it has an extended qualification that goes beyond AEC-Q101.

SOURCE: Infineon