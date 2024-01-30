Infineon achieves ISO/SAE 21434 certification for SLI37 automotive security controllers

Infineon Technologies AG is the first company in the industry to receive the ISO/SAE 21434 cybersecurity certification for its SLI37 automotive security controller family

Infineon Technologies AG is the first company in the industry to receive the ISO/SAE 21434 cybersecurity certification for its SLI37 automotive security controller family. This enables a high level of security with ISO/SAE-compliant products and will facilitate customer integration into automotive applications such as secured devices for V2X (Vehicle-to-everything) communication. It follows the certification of Infineon’s cybersecurity management system, which was announced in November 2022.

“At Infineon, we are constantly improving our security offering,” said Sebastien Colle, Vice President ‘Security’ at Infineon. “We enable our customers to easily demonstrate their compliance with ISO/SAE 21434. I am particularly proud that the Common Criteria certification has been used as a bridge to demonstrate compliance with ISO/SAE 21434. This is a testament to the power of Common Criteria as a generic tool that can serve application verticals. With the combination of ISO/SAE 21434 and CC EAL6+ (high) certificates, Infineon’s SLI37 controllers provide the best benchmark for security verification in the automotive world today.”

The hardware-based security features of ISO/SAE 21434 certified devices can provide a reliable foundation for a multi-layered security architecture, enabling a root-of-trust. This plays an important role in the automotive industry, where system security is mandatory for vehicle safety. Therefore, Infineon’s SLI37 automotive cybersecurity solutions provide a secured foundation for automotive applications to comply with the ISO/SAE 21434 standard.

As part of the certification process, a security evaluation was conducted by TÜV-IT GmbH, an accredited and independent security evaluator, which concluded that the products have demonstrated resistance to attackers with high attack potential. This also includes protection against physical attacks such as fault and spike attacks, as well as power and side channel analysis.

SOURCE: Infineon