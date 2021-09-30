IIHS: 2022 Genesis G70, GV70 earn highest honors

The 2022 Genesis G70, a large sedan, and Genesis GV70, a midsize luxury SUV, qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

TOP SAFETY PICK+ is the higher of the Institute’s two awards. To earn the accolade, vehicles must come with good or acceptable headlights across all trims. For the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award, at least one good or acceptable headlight system must be available.

For either award, vehicles must earn good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. They must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

Both the G70 and GV70 have standard good-rated headlights and standard front crash prevention systems that earn superior ratings in the vehicle-to-vehicle evaluation and advanced ratings in the vehicle-to-pedestrian test.

For the G70, the award applies only to vehicles built after June 2021, when Genesis adjusted the aim of the headlights. Before the adjustment, the headlights earned a marginal rating due to excessive glare.

All five vehicles in the Genesis lineup now qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+.

SOURCE: IIHS