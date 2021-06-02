Hyzon Motors announces order for up to 70 hydrogen trucks for Austrian supermarket chain

Hyzon Motors Inc. (“Hyzon”), a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with JuVe Automotion GmbH (“JuVe”) for the sale of hydrogen fuel cell powered heavy duty trucks

Hyzon Motors Inc. (“Hyzon”), a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with JuVe Automotion GmbH (“JuVe”) for the sale of hydrogen fuel cell powered heavy duty trucks. JuVe is a spin-off of the Austrian grocer MPREIS’s hydrogen initiative, and will be supplying the trucks to MPREIS and other first movers in the hydrogen fuel cell space. This comes ahead of Hyzon’s public listing via a definitive business combination agreement with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB, DCRBW).

The initial delivery is planned for Q4 of 2021, with the remaining trucks to be delivered over the course of three years. The first batch of vehicles includes three different heavy-duty trucks, including tractor/puller and rigid chassis designs, and are built to support refrigeration units. The Hyzon trucks are expected to be assembled at Hyzon’s European facility in the Groningen area of the Netherlands, where orders have already been confirmed for deliveries of Hyzon-branded commercial vehicles to several countries around the world.

The partnership marks an important milestone, as MPREIS is doing its part to support the transition to a zero-emission society. In addition to installing electric vehicle charging stations in many of their almost 300 locations and establishing JuVe, MPREIS is currently building its own hydrogen production facility near Innsbruck, Austria, as well as its own network of hydrogen refuelling stations. Notably, MPREIS will use hydropower to produce green hydrogen, creating an ecosystem of completely renewable energy.

The companies have also signed a letter of intent to collaborate on the H2Alpin feasibility study. The study seeks to demonstrate that fuel cell electric vehicles are suitable for the demands of alpine mobility, including steep grades and extreme weather conditions. The findings, including ecological and life cycle analyses, are expected to inform future applications of hydrogen-powered passenger and commercial transport in the most challenging of environments. Hyzon successfully completed similar studies in Australia, demonstrating fuel cell electric vehicle suitability in extreme heat and in the presence of very challenging, ultra-fine dust.

Craig Knight, Hyzon CEO, said, “MPREIS has made an impressive commitment to the green hydrogen economy, and we are proud to partner with them in our shared goal of transitioning to a zero-emission reality. The MPREIS and Hyzon partnership is yet another proof point that demonstrates this transition can start today – the technology, the capital, and the momentum are ready.”

Julia Therese Mölk, Member of the Board of Directors, MPREIS, said, “MPREIS prioritizes sustainable products on the shelves of our stores, so ensuring that those products are transported in an environmentally-friendly manner is not only a logical extension, but central to our corporate initiatives. We are excited to take action on this initiative today by leveraging the technological advancements Hyzon provides.”

