Hyzon Motors and ITOCHU to pursue decarbonization in the global mining sector

Hyzon Motors and ITOCHU Corporation have agreed to jointly pursue commercial hydrogen opportunities targeting the mineral and metal industry.

Hyzon, a leading manufacturer of zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell electric commercial vehicles, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ITOCHU, the leading Japanese business group. Under the non-binding MoU, the companies are expected to jointly develop hydrogen supply chain strategies as well as model customer projects for the deployment of Hyzon fuel cell vehicles and fuel cell technology in the mining sector.

The collaboration marries the companies’ complementary expertise: ITOCHU brings long-standing relationships with mining companies globally, while Hyzon provides extensive experience developing and deploying fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and hydrogen solutions for large commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. In doing so, the companies address the entire hydrogen value chain, a crucial step in promoting near-term hydrogen developments.

Initially, the companies expect to develop a strategy to approach the mining sector, highlighting Hyzon’s FCEV capabilities. The intent is then to implement model customer projects in the near term, with a long-term business collaboration to be developed once the market approach has been optimized and market potential has been validated.

“Hyzon’s singular focus is decarbonizing heavy mobility,” said Hyzon CEO Craig Knight. “This requires alignment along all positions of the hydrogen value chain – from production to distribution to offtake. ITOCHU’s strong reputation and relationships within the international mining industry will provide significant access and insight to understand the industry’s decarbonization and transportation challenges, some of which we aim to address through this collaboration.”

The mining industry provides particularly suitable applications for hydrogen due to the heavy power demands and long utilization cycles that hydrogen can support. With operations often running 24 hours per day, Hyzon believes that hydrogen likely provides the most commercially viable zero-emission solution, as battery electric vehicles would require significant downtime for charging.

“ITOCHU has been actively seeking and developing new business models and strategies which will decarbonize essential mining and processing activities to support global economic activity,” said Jun Inomata Chief Operating Officer of Metals and Mineral resources Division. “Since Hyzon’s technology is available today, and their experience building hydrogen supply networks is growing daily, we believe them to be the ideal partner in pursuing this new market.”

Within the mining sector, the companies will pursue opportunities in several verticals, including steel making, metal smelting, and refining. Hyzon has previously announced definitive orders for coaches and heavy trucks to be deployed in the Australian mining sector.

SOURCE: Hyzon Motors