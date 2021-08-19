Hyzon delivers to the promise of ‘accelerating the energy transition’

Mrugank Inamdar talks about Hyzon’s innovative techno-economic solutions to accelerate commercial deployment of fuel cell powered vehicles in various medium and heavy-duty mobility applications

Mrugank Inamdar, Head of Asia and Middle East region, Hyzon Motors, was a guest in an episode of H2TechTalk’s podcast series. Mrugank Inamdar talks about Hyzon’s innovative techno-economic solutions to accelerate commercial deployment of fuel cell powered vehicles in various medium and heavy-duty mobility applications. They also talk about Hyzon’s plans for developing H2 generation hubs and other R&D projects and collaborations including the partnership with Chart and a joint venture with Raven SR in the U.S.

Listen to the episode here.

SOURCE: Hyzon

Related Content

Hi,

It looks like you're browsing from an enterprise account

Please confirm your login by clicking the button below. If you are not an enterprise customer, please click close.