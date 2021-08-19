Hyzon delivers to the promise of ‘accelerating the energy transition’

Mrugank Inamdar talks about Hyzon’s innovative techno-economic solutions to accelerate commercial deployment of fuel cell powered vehicles in various medium and heavy-duty mobility applications

Mrugank Inamdar, Head of Asia and Middle East region, Hyzon Motors, was a guest in an episode of H2TechTalk’s podcast series. Mrugank Inamdar talks about Hyzon’s innovative techno-economic solutions to accelerate commercial deployment of fuel cell powered vehicles in various medium and heavy-duty mobility applications. They also talk about Hyzon’s plans for developing H2 generation hubs and other R&D projects and collaborations including the partnership with Chart and a joint venture with Raven SR in the U.S.

Listen to the episode here.

SOURCE: Hyzon