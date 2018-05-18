Hyundai to showcase 2018 Kona and award-winning i30 n at the London Motor Show

Straight off the back of being declared a ‘Game Changer’ at the annual Autocar awards, the Hyundai i30 N will be at The London Motor Show.

Hyundai’s first hot hatchback will be joined by the 2018 KONA B-SUV, on a dedicated stand across all four days of the show at London’s ExCeL.

The powerful, agile and critically-acclaimed i30N is the first in a new line of high performance road cars to launch under the Hyundai N sub-brand. It’s powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine and is available with two power outputs: the standard model delivers 250 PS, while the Performance version boosts this to 275 PS. Torque vectoring by braking is standard, while the 275 PS car has an Electronic Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD), larger brake discs, and an active variable exhaust system.

Hyundai’s all-new KONA small SUV offers the latest in safety and convenience technology, combined with powerful and efficient powertrains, packaged in a distinctive design with eye-catching body colours which stand out from the crowd. Customers can also opt for a four-wheel drive programme on the top-of-the range KONA Premium GT model offering a true SUV experience combined with a smooth and efficient seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The all-new Hyundai KONA is an important milestone for Hyundai as it continues its plans to launch 30 new models and derivatives in the coming years, including a further expansion into the fast-growing B-SUV segment with the KONA Electric version also due to launch this summer.

Both cars come with the latest equipment as standard, including the latest active safety features, such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and a Driver Attention Warning system to detect fatigued driving and benefits from Hyundai’s comprehensive five-year unlimited mileage warranty and roadside assistance package.

The i30 N will turn ‘Petrol Heads’ at the stand accompanied by the actors from its recently-launched advertising campaign and a racing simulator on its stand where the eventual leader over the course of the four day show will win a Hyundai Motorsport World Rally Championship jacket.

David Pugh, Hyundai Motor UK Marketing Director added: “We are delighted to have a presence at The London Motor Show this year so we can give the public a chance to come and see our exciting new products. Hyundai’s new entry into the hot hatch segment, which was developed at the Namyang R&D Centre in Korea and honed on the famous Nürburgring, has already created a lot of excitement amongst consumers – and our very own ‘Petrol Heads’ from the i30 N’s advertising campaign will be on hand to show people around the car. For those interested in the rapidly growing segment of small SUV models, we have the new KONA which offers versatility along with a cutting-edge combination of style, technology and performance.

