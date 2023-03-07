Hyundai scores with social-first digital advertising strategy during the Big Game

Kicked off with a TikTok reveal, followed by ad buys during football’s conference championship games and the Big Game pre show on Feb. 12

For the second year in a row, Hyundai Motor America successfully launched its latest electric vehicle, the all-new IONIQ 6, with an aggressive digital and broadcast advertising strategy leading up to the Big Game on Feb. 12.

The campaign launched on the morning of Jan. 29 with an iconic celebrity advertisement titled “Your Dad is Going Electric” on TikTok – a brand first – followed by broadcast debut spots that aired during football’s conference championship games. Social vignettes and other content were released leading up to the Big Game, with the hero spot again airing during the pre-game show. The campaign resulted in growth compared to Hyundai’s 2022 campaign and an audience size that rivaled viewership of the Big Game for one-third of the financial investment.

So far, the campaign has resulted in:

Over 100 million viewers during the conference championship games – nearly the same as the Big Game for one-third of the financial investment

2.25 billion total media impressions: An increase of 20% vs. 2022 (with 25% less investment overall)

1.44 billion social media impressions: An increase of 106% vs. 2022



837 million video views: An increase of 153% vs. 2022



345 million social engagements: An increase of 98% vs. 2022



No. 1 winner of YouTube Adblitz with 145 million+ YouTube video views (+63% vs. 2022) Significant Keyword Search lifts +118% Hyundai / +385% Hyundai IONIQ6



“For the launch of IONIQ 6 leading up to the Big Game, we wanted to take a strategic, integrated approach to reach our audience of EV-curious consumers that spans multiple generations,” said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “That’s why we partnered with key celebrity talent and multiple TikTok influencers to extend our multi-week campaign across broadcast, digital and social media channels. And we are thrilled with the success we’ve seen so far.”

The “It’s Time to Go Electric” campaign began with teasers on social media featuring prominent TikTok Creators such as Chef Amaury, Chef Reactions and Angry Reactions paired with special content featuring iconic celebrity talent from the ads. The 60- and 30-second hero spots featuring the new all-electric IONIQ 6 were complemented with a 30-second companion spot, “Grandkids.” Following the championship games, the ads and additional contextual social media video content were extended across multiple platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, leading up to ads that aired during the Big Game pre-game show.

The ads will continue to run across broadcast and digital media platforms through March, when the IONIQ 6 goes on sale.

The IONIQ 6 marketing campaign was developed in collaboration with Hyundai’s agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, while its media agency, Canvas, coordinated the media buys.

SOURCE: Hyundai