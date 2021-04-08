Hyundai Motorstudio Busan opens under the theme of ‘Design to Live by’

The new brand space is located in Busan’s F1963, a former wire rope factory run by Kiswire that transformed into an art and culture complex after holding the Busan Biennale in 2016. The five-story brand space was designed by renowned architect Choi Wook, head of ONE O ONE Architects, who used wires and steel frames as key elements of the architectural design and function – inspired by F1963’s history as a wire rope factory.

Hyundai Motorstudio is a space that allows customers to experience our brand through a variety of arts and cultural activities that reflect our brand identity and vision. We hope visitors to Hyundai Motorstudio Busan will enjoy exploring the power of design by participating in the process of its making and see how it reinvents our everyday lives. Cornelia SchneiderVice President and Head of Global Experiential Marketing at Hyundai Motor

In celebration of its official debut, Hyundai Motorstudio Busan will showcase its first design exhibition, ‘Reflections in Motion’ from April 8 to June 27, inviting visitors to explore and reflect on the interaction between time and design, in the context of Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’.

The exhibition examines the dual meaning of ‘reflection’ in the context of design. First is the process — from the first sketch to the finished product — in which the designer reflects his or her environment to create a new design. Second is the artistic, poetic design experience at various touchpoints, representing reflections on the present. ‘Reflections in Motion’ is a design experience for all senses, providing interaction and movement while playing with color, material, form, light, and shadow.

The exhibition will feature five main touchpoints for visitors to experience: ‘Heritage Series – PONY’ is a reinterpretation of the timeless Hyundai Pony from 1975; ‘Color & Light’ is a visual interplay of colors, lights and time; ‘Material’ is an interactive room-filling sculpture for a human-centered design experience; ‘Prophecy’ is a representation of the power of future EV designs; and ‘Media Strings (2021)’ is a kinetic media art installation by Korean artist Jin-Yo Mok.