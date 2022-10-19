Hyundai Motor unveils all-new design for 7th-generation Grandeur flagship sedan

Exterior and interior designs celebrate Grandeur’s legacy while pointing the way for the future of premium mobility

Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled the bold new design of its seventh-generation Grandeur, badged as Azera in markets outside Korea, flagship sedan. The all-new model comes six years after the sixth generation launched in 2016.

Since its original debut as Hyundai’s high-end sedan in 1986, Grandeur has led the Korean sedan market, with design and innovations that stand for success and premium quality. The seventh-generation Grandeur has evolved into a model with a new level of refinement and sophistication, full of innovative design cues and high-tech details, which reflects the great transformation happening in the mobility sector without losing sight of the model’s tremendous heritage.

“The seventh-generation Grandeur expresses our respect for the past and commitment to move on to the future,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center. “We are creating a new standard for the premium sedan market through emotive design and a refined customer experience.”

Creating an exterior design that perfectly fuses art and technology

The All-New Grandeur’s exterior design takes inspiration from previous models and applies Hyundai Motor’s philosophy to reflect on its past while setting a course for the future.

One of the model’s most prominent aspects is its pure volume and excellent sense of proportions that balance premium and dynamic styling attributes. The All-New Grandeur is defined by a Seamless Horizon Lamp inspired by the first light of dawn, accentuating the model’s wide stance and harmonizing with its parametric jewel grill. The Seamless Horizon Lamp is a perfect fusion of technology and art and characterizes Grandeur’s future-focused design sensibility.

The large sedan’s pure volume is accentuated by a single character line that runs smoothly and horizontally from the headlamps to the rear combination lamp over clean, uncluttered body sides with frameless doors and auto-flush handles that reflect the model’s contemporary style and refinement.

Grandeur’s stretched wheelbase harmonizes with the boldly receding cowl point and C-pillar to provide an excellent sense of spaciousness as well as dynamic and sporty proportions.

The ‘Seamless Horizon’ design is also applied to the signature combination lamp that spans the taut rear end, emphasizing the model’s slim yet confident stance.

An interior that serves as an oasis for relaxation and recovery

For the All-New Grandeur, Hyundai Motor created a wrap-around interior space trimmed in premium and sustainable materials to provide a clean, comfortable respite for busy lives.

The ambient mood lighting spreads softly across the door trim and the front of the dashboard, and interactive lighting on the upper right of the integrated display provides a new user experience. The pattern details on the door trim are designed with a delicate Korean aesthetic. Together, these elements provide passengers a calming space for relaxation and recovery.

The steering wheel was also inspired by the single-spoke design of the first-generation Grandeur and reborn in its current form by integrating and rearranging controls to provide a more optimized layout for the driver. With the gear knob moved to the steering wheel, the console space provides neat and clean storage conveniences and wireless charging tailored for diverse customer lifestyles and connectivity needs.

On the sleekly styled interior surfaces, designers applied real wood, aluminum and naturally dyed Napa leather quilted in a traditional Korean pattern to provide further differentiation and refinement. The sedan’s interior and exterior abound with sustainable materials. In addition to eco-process Napa leather, there is hygienic, anti-bacterial leather applied to various touchpoints.

