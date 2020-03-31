Hyundai Motor to establish Hyundai Mobility Global Innovation Center in Singapore

Hyundai Motor Company will establish a Hyundai Mobility Global Innovation Center in Singapore (HMGICs) to accelerate its innovation efforts, with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

The new innovative lab will be located in Singapore’s Jurong Innovation District, a one-stop advanced manufacturing hub developed by JTC Corporation, housing a vibrant ecosystem of researchers, technology and training providers and factories of the future. HMGICs will occupy a footprint of 44,000 m2 with the building area of 28,000 m2. Construction will begin in May with completion expected in second half of 2022.

As an open innovation lab, HMGICs will help ensure the company’s transformation into a smart mobility solution provider and secure its sustainable growth. The lab will explore business ideas and technologies to revolutionize a value chain encompassing R&D, business and production for future mobility solutions. It also will help define the future business direction for the company.

HMGICs will become Hyundai’s global open innovation hub. The lab, through open innovation on multiple fronts, will explore and prove new future mobility business concepts for eventual expansion into global markets. Combining Hyundai’s open innovations efforts with Singapore’s fertile atmosphere, HMGICs will validate concepts including multi-modal mobility service.

The lab will also spearhead efforts to reach new markets and customers with cutting-edge technologies that will transform automotive R&D, production and sales. Combining AI, Internet of Things (IoT) and other advanced technologies, the lab will create a human-centered smart manufacturing platform that will be validated through a small pilot EV production facility. In conjunction with the platform, an innovative product development process and on-demand production system will be tested and proven.

“The Hyundai Mobility Global Innovation Center is an exciting addition to Singapore’s growing Mobility ecosystem. Its focus on innovative business concepts and the development of a smart manufacturing platform, leverages the research and innovation capabilities, and the value that Singapore provides to companies that want to develop, testbed and create new solutions for the world,” said Mr. Tan Kong Hwee, Assistant Managing Director, EDB.

“HMGICs will be a testbed to explore and validate the future Hyundai is envisioning. Combining Hyundai’s innovative spirit and Singapore’s fertile atmosphere, we will develop ground-breaking businesses and future technologies,” said Bo Shin Seo, President at Hyundai Motor Company.

Singapore ranked first place in the World Economic Forum’s 2019 Global Competitiveness Report. Singapore’s competitiveness stems from its strategic location, competitive workforce, pro-business environment, and forward-looking economic policies. With a strong track record for open innovation, Singapore is an ideal location for Hyundai to test its innovative ideas such as HMGICs.

As part of its Smart Nation initiative to drive the adoption of digital innovation across industries, Singapore is actively fostering the use of digital technologies such as AI, digitalization, and smart urban mobility.

SOURCE: Hyundai