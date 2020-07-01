Hyundai Motor showcases hydrogen future at H2 Mobility＋Energy Show 2020

Hyundai Motor Company is showcasing its hydrogen and mobility solutions at the H2 Mobility + Energy Show 2020 in Korea on July 1-3, 2020. The HDC-6 NEPTUNE Concept, a hydrogen-powered Class 8 heavy-duty truck; mobile fuel cell generator; and a scale model of its smart mobility ecosystem will be on display.

The inaugural H2 Mobility + Energy Show provides a comprehensive look into the global hydrogen industry ecosystem, from hydrogen production and storage to transportation and mobility. Hyundai Motor plans to create business opportunities and demand for fuel cell systems through interactions with government officials and industry experts, allowing the company to strengthen its hydrogen mobilityleadership.

The show marks the Korea premiere of HDC-6 NEPTUNE, Hyundai’s hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric truck concept, which debuted at the NorthAmerican Commercial Vehicle Show last October. Hyundai plans to expand its hydrogen leadership to commercial vehicle markets with HDC-6 NEPTUNE, which embodies the company’s vision for a zero-carbon emission fuel cell truck and is leading the paradigm shiftto eco-friendly commercial vehicles in the industry.

One of the key design inspirations for the HDC-6 NEPTUNE Concept was New York’s iconic streamliner railway trains of the 1930s, one of thegreatest technological advances of the early 20th Century. The HDC-6 NEPTUNE employs a solid structure with a smooth and rounded front design to create an entirely unique frame for the hydrogen-powered electric truck. The HDC-6 NEPTUNE will lead the transitioninto an eco-friendly commercial vehicle era. Hyundai plans to launch the HDC-6 NEPTUNE by developing an enhanced fuel cell system with high durability and power, optimized for heavy-duty trucks within the next three to four years.

Hyundai is also presenting its mobile fuel cell generator at the event, hinting at the possibility of fuel cell systems expanding usage tovarious industries. Hyundai’s mobile fuel cell generator utilizes two fuel cell stacks also used in NEXO, the world’s first dedicated fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), generating a maximum output of 160 kW. The abundant power allows the generator to be usedfor various applications, such as charging two EVs simultaneously, or electric buses and trucks. The mobile fuel cell generator is taking shape as a clean alternative to diesel generators.

Also on display is the industry-leading FCEV NEXO with a range of 609 km on a single charge. Launched in 2018, NEXO recorded nearly 5,000units sold in 2019, leading global FCEV sales.

The company is exhibiting a 1:8-scale model of its smart mobility ecosystem with Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Purpose Built Vehicles (PBV) andHub (Mobility Transit Base) that was first seen at CES 2020. The scale model is a miniature demonstrating Hyundai’s vision of a future mobility ecosystem where UAM, PBV and Hub are integrated by design.

Hyundai Motor plans to incorporate the fuel cell system into the smart mobility ecosystem, particularly for UAMs. The company’s team willbe working to reduce the weight of the fuel cell system while increasing the power output to be used in the mobility solution. This will also allow fuel cell systems to be used in trains and ships going beyond commercial and passenger vehicles.

Hyundai is collaborating with a wide range of organizations domestically and globally across public and private sectors to establish andvitalize the global hydrogen economy by supplying fuel cell vehicles, building more hydrogen charging stations, and expanding the application of fuel cell systems into various industries.

Hyundai partnered with Cummins, the global engine and generator leader, to provide hydrogen fuel cell systems for the North America commercialvehicle market in September last year. Hyundai is currently in discussion with major companies in the US and Europe regarding hydrogen fuel cell applications. The company plans to accelerate its entry into the European hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck marketwith XCIENT through its joint venture with Swiss company H2 Energy later this year. Hyundai signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with the US Energy Department on fuel cell technology innovation and expansion of its application earlier this year, pledgingto share its expertise in the field and proof data of hydrogen energy’s competitiveness.

SOURCE: Hyundai