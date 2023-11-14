Hyundai Motor Group calls for transformation in software–defined vehicle development at HMG Developer Conference

Hyundai Motor Group held the 3rd Annual HMG Developer Conference, Korea’s largest mobility developer festival, and presented its vision for the future transformation of software–defined vehicles (SDVs).

SEOUL, November 14, 2023 – Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) held the 3rd Annual HMG Developer Conference, Korea’s largest mobility developer festival, and presented its vision for the future transformation of software–defined vehicles (SDVs).

This year’s HMG Developer Conference, held at the COEX Auditorium in Samseong–dong, Seoul, on November 13, attracted about 1,000 attendees.

To accelerate the transition to SDVs, the Group has held the HMG Developer Conference since 2021 to share the latest research and development achievements with external developers and discover new talents in mobility technologies.

A total of nine companies participated in this year’s conference, including Hyundai Motor, Kia, 42dot, Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Autoever, Hyundai Kefico, Hyundai Transys, Hyundai NGV and Motional.

Chang Song, President and Head of Hyundai Motor Group’s SDV Division and self–driving mobility unit 42dot, opened the on–site event and delivered the keynote address.

President Song explained concepts related to SDVs, such as decoupling, architecture transformation and value chain transfer for convergence with the software industry. He also emphasized that the core challenge of SDVs is to bring about a fundamental change and transformation in the way vehicles are developed from a hardware–centric to software–centric approach.

To that end, Song emphasized that it is a time for talented developers to take on the challenge of transforming the development environment by adapting software industry methods for vehicle development, which will impact the way consumers experience SDVs.

“SDV is a technology that can break down time and space while providing the ultimate freedom of movement to countless people,” said President Song. “The role of developers with a spirit of challenge is essential to advance the new era of mobility.”

In his presentation, Ji–han Yoo, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Hyundai Motor Group’s Autonomous Driving Center, showcased real-world applications of developers’ research, including the first video of an autonomous parking tower’s remote parking pilot (RPP) development.

Remote autonomous parking is a technology that allows a driver to get out of the car and, with the push of a button, the car will park itself.

The video, shot at the parking tower at Hyundai and Kia’s Namyang Research and Development (R&D) Center, shows the test vehicle navigating to an empty space from the drop zone and safely parking.

SVP Yoo said the Group is developing remote autonomous parking technology based on precise maps and positioning information of parking towers. He also emphasized that they are also developing a memory parking function that automatically parks by remembering the route where the driver drove and parked.

In addition, various driver assistance functions currently developed or under development, such as LFA (Lane Following Assistance), Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assistance (FCA), and National Assembly RoboShuttle pilot service, were also revealed through video.

SVP Yoo also unveiled a comprehensive strategy for autonomous driving technology development, encompassing the advancement of autonomous driving technology, integration of essential technologies, and expansion of development networks. This strategy is centered on two directions: universal safety and selective convenience.

In addition, the Group hosted presentations by external experts, including a one on mobility services by Michael Sebetich, Vice President of Engineering at Motional, an autonomous driving joint venture between the Group and Aptiv, and a special lecture on AI by Professor Sangkeun Lee of the Department of Artificial Intelligence at Korea University.

After the keynote speakers’ presentations on SDV, autonomous driving, mobility services and AI, there were presentations by development staff and thematic talks. In particular, thematic Q&As were well–received by participants, who shared their experiences and know–how in a candid manner.

As a side event of the conference, the Group provided various attractions, such as recruitment counseling programs, photo booths and recruitment events. The recruitment counseling program allowed HR managers and development staff in each field to participate together, resolving participants’ questions and engaging in in–depth communication.

Furthermore, the Group released its developer presentation video, featuring developers from various fields, on the HMG Developer Conference Homepage: https://devcon.hyundaimotorgroup.com.

In the video, presenters share their insights in 48 sessions, covering traditional vehicle development as well as the latest technology trends and developments that comprise SDV, such as infotainment, connected cars, deep learning, computer vision, vehicle data and cloud computing.

Viewers can leave questions and remarks in each video’s comment section for further learning. The Group plans to maintain the comment sections of the online sessions until the end of the year to support communication between participants and speakers.

The Group also launched the ‘HMG Developers’ online platform in conjunction with the 3rd Annual HMG Developer Conference. The platform aims to share the know–how of the Group’s developers with external developers and strengthen communication through a developer blog, sharing developer–related event news, technical content and various events.

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor Group